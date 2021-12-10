India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Here’s how Sunny Kaushal weclomed his ‘parjai ji’ Katrina Kaif to family

Here’s how Sunny Kaushal weclomed his ‘parjai ji’ Katrina Kaif to family
December 10
09:45 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JAIPUR: The devar-bhabhi relationship is truly one of a kind, and now we all can’t wait to see how Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal bond with each other.

Hours after Katrina officially became Mrs Kaushal, Sunny took to his Instagram account to pen a heartfelt post for his “parjai ji.”
“Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09,” he posted.

Alongside the welcome note, Sunny shared an adorable picture of Katrina and Vicky from their wedding day. In the image, the couple can be seen taking pheras.

They exchanged their wedding vows at Six Senses Fort Barwara on Thursday. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodKatrina KaifKatrina Kaif WeddingKatrina Wedding PicturesMini Mathurmoviessawai MadhopurSunny KaushalVickat Wedding PicsVickKatVicky KaushalVicky Kaushal Wedding
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 10th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

Find the best online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.