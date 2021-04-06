Here’s when ‘Mortal Kombat’ is releasing in India

NEW DELHI: The upcoming Hollywood movie by Warner Bros. Pictures titled ‘Mortal Kombat’, based on the blockbuster video game franchise of the same name, has been pushed forward by a week and is now all set to release in India on April 23.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He tweeted, “#MORTALKOMBAT: WARNER BROS SHIFTS DATE… Keeping in line with its #US release, #MortalKombat release in #India too has been pushed ahead by one week: from 16 April to 23 April 2021… Will release in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu in #Indian cinemas.”

Markets that are currently not under lockdown will get to watch the film in theatres on April 23, while the ones under lockdown will be able to enjoy the film on the big screen when lockdown in their respective markets is eased.

The plot of ‘Mortal Kombat’ will revolve around MMA fighter Cole Young, who is accustomed to taking a beating for money but is unaware of his heritage or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with.

Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe.

‘Mortal Kombat’, helmed by award-winning Australian commercial filmmaker Simon McQuoid, marks his feature directorial debut.

The film produced by James Wan, Todd Garner, McQuoid, and E. Bennett Walsh has a diverse cast which includes, Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, and Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, among others. (ANI)

