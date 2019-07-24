Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

‘High priority to addressing issues of Indians living abroad’

‘High priority to addressing issues of Indians living abroad’
July 24
16:34 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The central government attaches high priority to addressing and resolving issues and grievances of Indian nationals living abroad, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

He also said that cases concerning issues of Indians living abroad are systematically registered and monitored on the MADAD portal, which was inaugurated in February 2015 with a view to ensuring their disposal in a time-bound, transparent and accountable manner.

“The government of India attaches high priority to addressing and resolving issues and grievances of Indian nationals living abroad. Issues and grievances can be brought to the notice of the government through any means both in India as well as at Indian missions and posts abroad,” he said during Question Hour.

The minister said tracking and monitoring through MADAD has significantly strengthened the mechanism for addressing and resolving grievances of all overseas Indians.

He said since February 2015 till July 18, 2019, a total of 50,605 grievances have been registered on MADAD out of which 44,360 grievances have been successfully resolved, thus making the resolution rate of grievances registered on MADAD nearly 90 per cent.

“Out of these, 36,805 grievances pertained to Indians living in countries of the Gulf region,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha I would like to categorically assure the House that no such… https://t.co/jg0zVjLb1W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 23, 2019, 5:48 am

#India's moon mission the launch of #Chandrayaan2 India Successfully Launches #Chandrayaan at 02:43 PM Watch the L… https://t.co/Al89bNTDcB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 9:18 am

When experiencing the world dualistically, there’s a pervasive sense of “us” and “them,” or “self” and “other.” Rea… https://t.co/sGVfyyRP6E
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:14 am

Guru is one who is out of the mess. By practising loving-kindness meditation, you can learn to see the lives of oth… https://t.co/XTgFKIdKZm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:12 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.