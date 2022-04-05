India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Highly-anticipated Bollywood wedding of the year: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to say ‘I do’ in April?

Highly-anticipated Bollywood wedding of the year: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to say ‘I do’ in April?
April 05
18:20 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Wedding bells are ringing for one of the much-loved couples of Bollywood — Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor — as per several rumours circulating on social media.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

Ranbir and Alia, who have been dating for around four years, are reportedly gearing up for their wedding this April.
The rumours further claim that the couple will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at RK house in Chembur, Mumbai, just like late star Rishi Kapoor and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor’s wedding ceremonies took place in 1980.

If reports are to be believed, the couple will be inviting only close family members and friends. Details about Ranbir’s rumoured bachelor’s party are also floating on the internet, including Arjun Kapoor and Ayan Mukherji on the guest list.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love on the sets of their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra‘. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s reception in 2018.

The couple has been vocal about their relationship — sharing pictures of several vacations together and visiting each other’s houses for family get-togethers on numerous occasions. Alia was also present at Rishi Kapoor’s funeral service in 2020.

Having seen the couple being there for each other in joy and sorrow, Ranbir and Alia’s fans are eagerly waiting for them to put a ring on their relationship. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressAlia BhattAlia Bhatt DiwaliAlia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor WeddingbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodmoviesRanbir Kapoorwedding of the year
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 01st, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

Find the best online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.