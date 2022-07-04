India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Himachal: 10 dead, several injured as school bus falls off cliff in Kullu

Himachal: 10 dead, several injured as school bus falls off cliff in Kullu
July 04
11:01 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KULLU: At least 10 people, including school children, were killed and several injured after a private bus rolled off a cliff in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Monday morning, an official said. The incident happened around 8 a.m at the Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road.
Several school children were travelling on the bus.

“The school bus was en-route from Kullu-to Sainj on Neoli-Shansher road in Sainj valley. Death numbers may rise. The rescue operation is underway,” said Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg. Meanwhile, the injured are being shifted to local hospitals in Kullu. Medical and rescue teams from Kullu have moved to the site of the mishap. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
HimachalHimachal PradeshHimachal Pradesh's KulluNeoli-Shansher roadTravelTravel During Covid
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 01st, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Dhakaad

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.