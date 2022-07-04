50 yrs of diplomatic relations: Physical copy of India-UAE Joint Commemorative Stamp launched DUBAI: Celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations, Indian Ambassador to UAE Sunjay Sudhir and CEO of Emirates Post, postal operator for the United Arab Emirates, launched a physical copy of...

Padma Shri Raj Bothra acquitted of all charges in US trial DETROIT: Rajendra Bothra, an Indian-origin doctor, and three other physicians were acquitted of charges related to federal allegations they operated a Warren-based prescription drug mill, the media reported. Bothra of...

Maha CM Eknath Shinde wins House confidence with 164 votes MUMBAI: As expected, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s government supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday won the critical ‘vote of confidence’ in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. In the final...

It will be memorable if we win this series: Mohammed Siraj EDGBASTON: “It was a memorable series in Australia (in 2020-21). This will also be memorable (if we win),” Mohammed Siraj told media after the third day’s play in the fifth...

Over 900 IndiGo flights delayed as crew members head for job interviews NEW DELHI: IndiGo Airlines operations were crippled last week as hundreds of flights faced massive delays in many cities of the country due to the non-availability of cabin crew and...

US ban on imports from Xinjiang disrupts China’s supply chain WASHINGTON: The United States is rallying its allies against forced labour as it begins implementing an import ban on goods from China’s Xinjiang region, where it says Beijing is committing...

Himachal: 10 dead, several injured as school bus falls off cliff in Kullu KULLU: At least 10 people, including school children, were killed and several injured after a private bus rolled off a cliff in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Monday morning, an...

Harshal Patel’s all-round performance helps India to register win against Northamptonshire NORTHAMPTONSHIRE: India rode on Harshal Patel’s all-round performance as they survived a scare to seal a 10-run win against Northamptonshire at the Northampton County Grand in the second warm-up match...

Android malware subscribes users to premium services without knowledge WASHINGTON: American tech giant Microsoft’s 365 Defender Team has said there’s growing popularity of a malware that can subscribe users to a premium service without their knowledge. According to GSM...

Amber Heard’s lawyers seek to overturn Johnny Depp’s defamation verdict WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Amber Heard’s legal team submitted a motion Friday demanding that the decision in her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s defamation trial be overturned, including the $10.35 million in damages...

Visionary British theatre and film director Peter Brook passes away at 97 WASHINGTON: Peter Brook, a British theatre and cinema director whose illustrious and important career saw him win widespread praise, has passed away. He was 97. According to The Hollywood Reporter,...

July 4 weekend in Chicago turns bloody- 37 shot, 7 killed in horrific gun violence ILLINOIS: The July 4 weekend in Chicago, Illinois, witnessed a series of shooting incidents in which at least 37 people were injured and 7 killed in gun shootings, local media...

China urges Canada not to interfere in Hong Kong affairs OTTAWA: Beijing has urged Ottawa not to interfere in Hong Kong’s affairs after Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly asserted that the city’s freedom was being suppressed under Chinese authority. On the...

Zomato shares tumble over 20 pc since it announced Blinkit acquisition NEW DELHI: Food aggregator Zomato announcement of the acquisition of instant delivery service platform Blinkit has not gone down well with the investors as the former’s shares tumbled over 20...

Who is Rahul Narwekar, “youngest Speaker” in the country? MUMBAI: Rahul Narwekar, a first-time MLA, was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Sunday defeating Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi. The post of the Speaker was...

Ahead of Maharashtra Floor Test, Eknath Shinde reinstated as Shiv Sena legislative party leader MUMBAI: Ahead of today’s crucial trust vote of the Eknath Shinde-BJP government, the newly-appointed Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly removed Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary as the legislative party leader...

UP bans processions after Udaipur killing LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government has banned processions and any kind of protest against the Udaipur incident in the state. Director General of Police (DGP) D.S. Chauhan said security has been...

Google Pixel 7 to support 4K selfie video sensors WASHINGTON: The Google Camera app for Pixel devices has started to roll out a new version 8.5. In its most recent ‘APK Insight’ report, Google has discovered some information regarding...

Snapchat + announced, a premier membership at USD 3.99 / month service WASHINGTON: Snapchat formally unveiled Snapchat+, a premium membership at USD3.99/month service that will give users access to unique features including the option to alter the app icon and the ability...