India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Himachal’s Keylong sees season’s first snowfall

Himachal’s Keylong sees season’s first snowfall
October 26
13:26 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SHIMLA: Keylong and its nearby areas in Himachal Pradesh’s remote Lahaul-Spiti district experienced the season’s first snowfall early Monday, bringing smiles on the faces of the locals, who largely grow potatoes and exotic vegetables.

The state capital and Manali witnessed dry weather, while the higher reaches of the state had light snow in the past 24 hours. The meteorological office here said the high hills in Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Chamba, Shimla, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts had snowfall. Keylong was the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 1 degree Celsius, while it was 2.7 degrees in Kalpa, 11.6 degrees in Dharamsala and 4.2 degrees in Manali.

Shimla had a low of 11.1 degrees Celsius. The weatherman said the weather will be dry in the region this week.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @ANI: Delhi: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo meets External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is in India to participate in the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue tomorrow https://t.co/g2qIjEVHzT
    h J R

    - October 26, 2020, 3:14 pm

    What are the different types of US visa? - https://t.co/EdFgMh4YkN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #China #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #ImmigarantVisa #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #NonimmigrantVisa #Republicans #USVisas #UnitedStates #USNews #USVisa
    h J R

    - October 26, 2020, 3:02 pm

    @ANI: A UK court rejects bail plea of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi for the seventh time. (File photo). He is wanted in the PNB bank fraud case. https://t.co/df8tK6bUrh
    h J R

    - October 26, 2020, 1:14 pm

    Your weekly Future: 24th to 31st ... - https://t.co/NGiDuGmiyX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Astrology #AstroVaani #ClickAstro #FreeAstrology #FuturePredictions #FutureUpdates #Horoscope #HoroscopeIndiapost #HoroscopeUpdateIndiapost #IndiapostHoroscopeUpdate
    h J R

    - October 26, 2020, 8:19 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.