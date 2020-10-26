What are the different types of US visa? While there are about 185 different types of visas, there are two main categories of U.S. visas: nonimmigrant visa: for temporary visits such as for tourism, business, work, visiting family,...

Your weekly Future: 24th to 31st October 2020 Aries (21 March â€“ 20 April) This shall turn out to be a very bright week for your luck. In the first two days of the week you shall go...

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet’s mehndi pictures go viral NEW DELHI: The pre-wedding ceremonies of singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have started, with pictures of the mehndi and haldi rituals going viral on Friday. For the haldi ritual, Neha...

B’deshi, Pak economists under-represented at top UK varsities LONDON: An increasing number of academic economists in UK universities come from non-white backgrounds, however, some groups such as Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and African-Caribbeans remain under-represented in Britain’s most prestigious institutions,...

8 Indo-Canadians elected MLAs in British Columbia polls VANCOUVER: Eight Indo-Canadians were elected to the 87-member Assembly of Canada’s British Columbia province. There were 27 Indian-origin candidates in the fray in the elections held on Saturday. All eight winners...

Dissent deliberately stifled as terrorism: Sonia NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has attacked the Modi government for what she called “targeting political opponents and civil society members” and cautioned...

Himachal’s Keylong sees season’s first snowfall SHIMLA: Keylong and its nearby areas in Himachal Pradesh’s remote Lahaul-Spiti district experienced the season’s first snowfall early Monday, bringing smiles on the faces of the locals, who largely grow...

Pence stays campaigning despite aide’s Covid-19 diagnosis WASHINGTON: US Vice-President Mike Pence plans to maintain a busy election campaign schedule despite being exposed to a senior aide who has tested positive for Covid-19, his spokesman says. US President...

Europe imposes new restrictions amid 2nd Covid-19 wave BRUSSELS: Several countries in Europe have imposed new restrictive measures amid a second coronavirus wave in the continent. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the continent has...

BJP to overtake JD-U in Bihar seats tally, NDA getting clear majority NEW DELHI: The NDA is comfortably returning back to power in Bihar with a clear majority but the remarkable twist is that BJP is emerging as the single largest party...

Indian Army to hold 4-day Commanders’ Conference NEW DELHI: Amid border stand-off with China, Indian Army will hold a four-day commanders’ conference starting from Monday where all strategic and human resources will be deliberated upon. Indian Army Commanders’...

Nehru responsible for J&K’s delayed accession: Jitendra Singh NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday accused India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of delaying accession of the region and said that the process is now final and complete....

Ananya Birla alleges ‘racist’ US eatery threw her out, but restaurant denies NEW YORK: Pop star Ananya Birla has alleged that a celebrity chef’s restaurant in California was “very racist” in throwing her and her family out, but the eatery has denied...

‘Corrupt’ Nitish Kumar involved in ‘Saat Nischay’ scam, will be sent to jail if found guilty: Chirag Paswan PATNA: A day after claiming that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would be put behind bars if his party is voted to power, Chirag Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief...

NYPD officer suspended for 30 days without pay for saying ‘Trump 2020’ NEW YORK: A New York police officer has been suspended for a month without pay for expressing support for US President Donald Trump while on duty, a police spokesperson told...

Dussehra festivities bring back customers to sweet shopsÂ RAJKOT: Sweet shop owners were pleasantly occupied after customers flocked to their establishments to stock on local sweet and delicacies amid Dussehra festivities in Rajkot on Sunday. The festive period...

India reports over 50,000 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate touches 90 pc NEW DELHI: Even as new coronavirus cases continue to decline, India achieved a significant feat with the national recovery rate touching 90 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union...

A few generals, and not Pak Army, initiated Kargil War: Nawaz Sharif QUETTA: While addressing the third anti-government rally of Pakistan opposition’s 11 -party alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said that a few generals,...

IPL 13: Centurion Stokes and Samson steer RR to 8-wicket win over top-ranked MI DUBAI: Ben Stokes’ ton and Sanju Samson’s fifty steered Rajasthan Royals to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. Chasing a mammoth target of...