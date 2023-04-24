India Post News Paper

Hina Khan in awe of Kashmir, shares pics from paradise

April 24
16:02 2023
SRINAGAR: Actor Hina Khan is currently in Kashmir and is in complete awe of the beauty of the Valley. Taking to Instagram, she dropped several mesmerising images. The pictures see her posing on the banks of the famous Dal Lake.

“This time was like a therapy, my shikara and dal lake..Eternally captivated by the rawness of this place #kashmir,” she wrote. Hina looked as beautiful as ever in a green ethnic suit.

Take a look at pictures of her enjoying Shikara ride. Hina’s “Kashmiri” pictures garnered several likes and comments. “How beautiful,” a social media user commented. “Sunder,” another one wrote,

Hina celebrated Eid this time in Kashmir. Sharing her Eid look, she wrote, “Kashmir ki kali celebrating Eid in

Jannat-e-Kashmir.. Eid Mubarak Everyone.” For the occasion, Hinawas dressed in a golden suit which she accentuated with a pink dupatta.

Hina became a household name with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. (ANI)

 

