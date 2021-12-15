Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh come out with new song ‘Mohabbat Hai’ MUMBAI: After ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’, actors Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh have returned with another love song. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Vyrl Originals, the latest track ‘Mohabbat...

Brad Pitt set to officially start new career in music industry WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Brad Pitt would be adding another role to his ever-growing resume with the actor and Oscar-winning producer’s new venture into the music world. According to E! News,...

Nepal PM Deuba secures second tenure as party president KATHMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has secured a comfortable majority securing the post of party president for the second consecutive term after the second round of voting in...

Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar DUBAI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that Quad consisting of the US, Japan, Australia, and India is “very much for real” and has moved “very effectively and...

President Kovind embarks on 3-day visit to Bangladesh to attend 50th Victory Day celebrations NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday embarked on a three-day State visit to Bangladesh to participate in the 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka. “Beginning Wednesday, President Kovind...

China says 1st Omicron case ‘imported from Europe’ BEIJING: Mainland China has reported its first case of the new Omicron Covid variant in the port city of Tianjin, media reports said on Tuesday. The case is “imported from Europe”,...

Indonesia to begin Covid vaccination for kids aged 6 to 11 JAKARTA: Starting from Tuesday, Indonesia will start vaccinating children aged six to 11 years old against Covid-19, targeting 26.5 million kids, according to the Ministry of Health. The vaccine to...

Biden names Raghavan to succeed WH personnel head Russel appointed as Unicef chief NEW YORK: Catherine Russel, head of the White House personnel office, has been appointed Executive Director of Unicef and Indian-origin Gautam Raghavan will be her replacement. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres...

TN youth leads team to medal victory in European league CHENNAI: A youth from Tamil Nadu in Moldova is creating waves in the professional European basketball league – one of the highly-rated professional leagues of the sport. Ulhas K.S., who...

US Senate to consider Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti’s nomination for country’s Ambassador to India WASHINGTON: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Tuesday will appear before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee for his hearing after his nomination from President Joe Biden to be the...

Greek Solutions party lambasts Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker over anti-India remarks ATHENS: Greek Solutions, a political party in the European nation, has lambasted the Deputy Speaker of the Pakistan National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri over his anti-India remarks in Greece, stressing...

PM Modi chairs meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states in Varanasi VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. This comes a day after PM Modi had chaired...

A Detailed Guide on Solar Inverters & Where to Buy Them In India, power outages are not a new experience. It is a common occurrence in most parts of the country. Excessive grid load and unequal electricity distribution across grids are...

Five Classic Watches for Men That Ooze Sophistication When it comes to menâ€™s fashion, the choice of accessories is not a very long list. Yes, you can experiment and wear any jewellery or other items such as bracelets...

The BMW iX: First BMW Electric All-Wheel Drive Vehicle Debuts in India GURUGRAM: The first-ever BMW iX has been launched in India today. Born Electric: The BMW iX is the BMW Group’s new technology flagship. It is the first BMW without any...

‘Why are you ashamed of our PM?’, Kerala HC asks petitioner challenging photo of PM Modi on COVID vaccine certificate KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday reprimanded a petitioner, challenging the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi affixed on the COVID-19 vaccination certificates, for wasting judicial time, asking “why...

Jaishankar to participate in 6th edition of ‘Global Tech Summit 2021’ NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will participate in the 6th edition of Global Technology Summit 2021 beginning tomorrow, informed a ministry of external affairs statement on Monday. The...

PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Dham project VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project at Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, which has been constructed at a cost of around Rs...

You make us so proud: Lara Dutta congratulates Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Eilat: It is a big day for India as our country’s Harnaaz Sandhu has won the Miss Universe beauty pageant for the year 2021. She brought home the crown after a...