Hindi Club celebrates 10th annual event with fervor

Jyoti sharma and Vijay Chopra

CHICAGO: The Hindi Club of Illinois celebrated its 10thannual Hindi Divas on September 12 and September 13, 2020 presided over by Founder/President Gurbachan Kaur Shewakramani and Secretary of the club Vijay Chopra.

This two-day online program took full advantage of flexibility and reach provided by online technology and was enjoined by dignitaries, poets, scholars, participants, and various associations including judges across the USA, Canada and India.

The program was inaugurated by prominent Hindi singer Narendra Chanchal by lighting the lamp and singing a devotional song. The Chief Guest, Indian Consulate General in Chicago, Amit Kumar delivered a thoughtful speech to shed the light on the history and importance of Hindi Divas and the Hindi language.

The winners in various competition events were awarded gift cards and all participants received certificate of appreciation. Kids program was hosted by radio Panipoori Chicago anchor, Jyoti Sharma and adult program was hosted by Dr. Nisha Pandya from Wisconsin. The judges located in various parts of USA and India pooling their decisions over the Internet.

High caliber poet and TV personality Aalok Srivastav, Dr. Suman Singh, Sunayana Kachroo, Nupur Govila and Rakesh Malhotra recited their poems with great enthusiasm and relish, and delighted viewers. Promila Kumar was awarded the certificate of honor for her services in the various fields of Hindi over the years.

Eminent scholars of Hindi Ashok Lav, Maneesh Srivastav, Deepak Pandey, Birender Yadav and Gurbachan Kaur participated in Vichar Goshti in a stimulating discussion about challenges and opportunities facing Hindi language among Indian diaspora in foreign countries.

The highly watched and successful program ended with a vote of thanks to all dignitaries, participants, associations and sponsors (Republic Bank, PMS, Regal Jewelers, Radio Panipoori, Dramatech, SBI, India Post, VB Design) by club secretary, Vijay Chopra. He also had special thanks for the technical team of Puneet Chhibber, Lochan Pandya and Piyush Dube.

