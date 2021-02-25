India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Hindi Club of Illinois celebrates Valentine’s Day

Hindi Club of Illinois celebrates Valentine’s Day
February 25
14:48 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: It was with great fervor and enthusiasm that Hindi Club of Illinois (HCI) celebrated Valentine’s Day on February 13, 2021. It was a virtual celebration in keeping with the ongoing COVID19 environment. But airwaves were reverberating and ethereal love was flowing unabated in this 90 minute fun-filled and entertaining event.

Vijay Chopra, Secretary of HCI opened the event welcoming all participants and zoom and a Facebook live audience. Presenters joined in from Chicagoland, Milwaukee area and Florida. 

The event was emceed by Jyoti Sharma. Presenters included RanajoyGanguli (ghazal and song), Kadambari Adesh (songs medley and solos), Anil Jha and son, Aseem Jha (solos and duet), Usha Kamaria introduced her new video release, Nisha Pandya and husband Lochan Pandya (solos and duet) Abhishek Sharma (solos)- all singing romantic and love Bollywood songs from across the decades. Anil and AseemJha sang ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Na Bhulenge’ receiving a huge applause.

The audience and participants danced to the lilting tunes and spell binding melodies of today and yesteryears making us all stomp our feet or join in clapping and singing alongside. In between Gurbachan Kaur in her comments appreciated enthusiasm and energy of the participants and encouraged all to maintain such positive and Valentine’s Day type feelings year around.

In concluding the event Vijay Chopra congratulated all the performers for bringing such high talent together and making this event a rousing success. He also thanked the sponsors Regal Jeweler and Shri Ganesh Temple and event emcee Jyoti Sharma for an excellent job in conducting the event and Anurag Awasthi for equally high level of technical support. 

The next event for HCI will be a continuation of its popular series Pratibha Manch for kids on Saturday, March 20.2021   This and other club events can be seen in Hindi Club of Illinois Facebook page. For participating in the Club events or sponsoring, do write to [email protected] or contact Gurbachan Kaur at 847 962 8565 or Vijay Chopra at 708 704 7935.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

    BANG-Blue-Mountain

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

    Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

    Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @timesofindia: WHO's Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanks PM Modi for supporting vaccine equity https://t.co/XZrt9VP44A
    h J R

    - February 25, 2021, 5:41 pm

    @ANI: UK extradition judge orders Nirav Modi to be extradited to India to stand trial https://t.co/vsvy4wMqqk
    h J R

    - February 25, 2021, 11:22 am

    Communities unite to combat ... - https://t.co/AmufCEthXW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #AntiAsianViolence #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - February 25, 2021, 9:55 am

    AAPI’s G ... - https://t.co/zonk1emxK1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAPIsGlobalHealthcareSummit2021 #AmericanPhysiciansOfIndianOrigin #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - February 25, 2021, 9:53 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.