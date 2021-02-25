Hindi Club of Illinois celebrates Valentine’s Day

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: It was with great fervor and enthusiasm that Hindi Club of Illinois (HCI) celebrated Valentine’s Day on February 13, 2021. It was a virtual celebration in keeping with the ongoing COVID19 environment. But airwaves were reverberating and ethereal love was flowing unabated in this 90 minute fun-filled and entertaining event.

Vijay Chopra, Secretary of HCI opened the event welcoming all participants and zoom and a Facebook live audience. Presenters joined in from Chicagoland, Milwaukee area and Florida.

The event was emceed by Jyoti Sharma. Presenters included RanajoyGanguli (ghazal and song), Kadambari Adesh (songs medley and solos), Anil Jha and son, Aseem Jha (solos and duet), Usha Kamaria introduced her new video release, Nisha Pandya and husband Lochan Pandya (solos and duet) Abhishek Sharma (solos)- all singing romantic and love Bollywood songs from across the decades. Anil and AseemJha sang ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Na Bhulenge’ receiving a huge applause.

The audience and participants danced to the lilting tunes and spell binding melodies of today and yesteryears making us all stomp our feet or join in clapping and singing alongside. In between Gurbachan Kaur in her comments appreciated enthusiasm and energy of the participants and encouraged all to maintain such positive and Valentine’s Day type feelings year around.

In concluding the event Vijay Chopra congratulated all the performers for bringing such high talent together and making this event a rousing success. He also thanked the sponsors Regal Jeweler and Shri Ganesh Temple and event emcee Jyoti Sharma for an excellent job in conducting the event and Anurag Awasthi for equally high level of technical support.

The next event for HCI will be a continuation of its popular series Pratibha Manch for kids on Saturday, March 20.2021 This and other club events can be seen in Hindi Club of Illinois Facebook page. For participating in the Club events or sponsoring, do write to [email protected] or contact Gurbachan Kaur at 847 962 8565 or Vijay Chopra at 708 704 7935.

