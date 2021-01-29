Hindi Club of Illinois starts online Hindi learning
Vijay Chopra
CHICAGO: Hindi Club of Illinois (HCI) known for promoting Hindi and Indian culture among Indian diaspora announced the start of its much-anticipated online Hindi learning classes.
A series of small group classes for kids was kicked off on Friday, January 8 2021. In the semester-based classes, kids from ages 4 through 12 are coached by qualified Hindi teachers in conversational Hindi using phonetics, puppets, songs and other fun and proven language-learning tools. Students will be introduced to reading and writing in the subsequent semesters.
Elaborating about the classes Gurbachan Kaur, President HCI observed that this institution had been holding in-person Hindi classes at Shri Ganesh Temple since 2016. “It is gratifying to see the strong positive response from parents and kids to our online version. Enrollment for these classes has exceeded club’s expectations. We are glad HCI has risen to the occasion by adding more classes,’ she added
Plans are also afoot to add Hindi coaching for adults. If interested in joining the classes or have some Hindi teaching experience, do contact HCI President, Gurbachan Kaur at 847 962 8595 or Secretary, Vijay Chopra at 708 704 7935 for more information, or email us at [email protected].