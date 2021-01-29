India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Hindi Club of Illinois starts online Hindi learning

Hindi Club of Illinois starts online Hindi learning
January 29
11:33 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Vijay Chopra

CHICAGO: Hindi Club of Illinois (HCI) known for promoting Hindi and Indian culture among Indian diaspora announced the start of its much-anticipated online Hindi learning classes.

A series of small group classes for kids was kicked off on Friday, January 8 2021. In the semester-based classes, kids from ages 4 through 12 are coached by qualified Hindi teachers in conversational Hindi using phonetics, puppets, songs and other fun and proven language-learning tools. Students will be introduced to reading and writing in the subsequent semesters.

HINDI2Elaborating about the classes Gurbachan Kaur, President HCI observed that this institution had been holding in-person Hindi classes at Shri Ganesh Temple since 2016. “It is gratifying to see the strong positive response from parents and kids to our online version. Enrollment for these classes has exceeded club’s expectations. We are glad HCI has risen to the occasion by adding more classes,’ she added

Plans are also afoot to add Hindi coaching for adults. If interested in joining the classes or have some Hindi teaching experience, do contact HCI President, Gurbachan Kaur at 847 962 8595 or Secretary, Vijay Chopra at 708 704 7935 for more information, or email us at [email protected].

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    How villagers, farmers came ... - https://t.co/0OLdRQDxRM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmLaws #FarmersProtest #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - January 29, 2021, 11:36 am

    #China derecognises British National ... - https://t.co/LUx8G836br Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #109thTaiwaneseRepublivDay #BritishNationalOverseasPassport #ChineseLair #HongKong #HongKongBritain #IndiaTaiwanTies #Myanmar #RegionalStability #TaiwanIsNotChina
    h J R

    - January 29, 2021, 11:03 am

    #President Kovind condemns R-Day ... - https://t.co/6OCRkW8ZIl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal #Political
    h J R

    - January 29, 2021, 10:44 am

    Rakesh Tikait alleges BJP ... - https://t.co/UP6tCMJK0I Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #BharatiyaKisanUnion #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - January 29, 2021, 10:33 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.