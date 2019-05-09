Hindi Club of Illinois welcomes CG Sudhakar Dalela

PREETI GUPTA

CHICAGO: The Board of Directors of Hindi Club of Illinois met new Consul General of India, Sudhakar Dalela May 2. The Club members were joined by Consul Birbal Anand and Teache of Indian Culture Prerna Arya.

After a quick round of introductions, President and Founder of the Club, Gurbachan Kaur, welcomed the Consul General on the behalf of the Hindi Club and briefed him about the activities of the club over the past few years.

Kaur also let the CG know about an upcoming event, “Ek Kesariya Sham, Hindi Bhasha Ke Nam” to be held May 19. Some board members recited their own Hindi poems.

Club Secretary Anica Dubey spoke about the short-term and long-term goals of the club and requested Dalela for his office’s help and possible collaboration.

Dalela shared his thoughts on the club’s activities and promised his support for the club at various levels, including consulate visits for competition winners and as well as library books by new authors.

