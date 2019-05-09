Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Hindi Club of Illinois welcomes CG Sudhakar Dalela

Hindi Club of Illinois welcomes CG Sudhakar Dalela
May 09
11:36 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PREETI GUPTA

CHICAGO: The Board of Directors of Hindi Club of Illinois met new Consul General of India, Sudhakar Dalela May 2. The Club members were joined by Consul Birbal Anand and Teache of Indian Culture Prerna Arya.

After a quick round of introductions, President and Founder of the Club, Gurbachan Kaur, welcomed the Consul General on the behalf of the Hindi Club and briefed him about the activities of the club over the past few years.

Kaur also let the CG know about an upcoming event, “Ek Kesariya Sham, Hindi Bhasha Ke Nam” to be held May 19. Some board members recited their own Hindi poems.

Club Secretary Anica Dubey spoke about the short-term and long-term goals of the club and requested Dalela for his office’s help and possible collaboration.

Dalela shared his thoughts on the club’s activities and promised his support for the club at various levels, including consulate visits for competition winners and as well as library books by new authors.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT-TIECON 2019

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.