Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Hindu American Foundation seeks arrest of those behind Delhi violence

Hindu American Foundation seeks arrest of those behind Delhi violence
February 27
11:33 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) has condemned the violence in Delhi that resulted in deaths and the destruction of places of worship and called for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible regardless of their religious affiliation.

“We urge all those making inflammatory statements to take stock of the destructive impact of their words and cease,” HAF Executive Director Suhag Shukla said on Wednesday.

“We strongly condemn the violence, loss of life, and destruction of places of worship in India this week. There is no religious, historical, or political justification possible for what is happening in New Delhi,” she said.

Urging law enforcement officials to uphold the law, Shukla said: “Those people battling in the streets — throwing stones, acid, brandishing firearms, setting fire to businesses and places of worship — are all violating the law. The perpetrators, no matter the religious community to which they belong, should be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

She added that “Hindu Americans stand for peace, pluralism, democracy, equal rights, and the rule of law here at home in the United States, in India, and anywhere in the world”.

The violence has renewed the “need for greater understanding and dialogue among religious community leaders, civil society, and Indian government officials,” she said.

Twenty-two people, including a police head constable, have died in the violence this week. Businesses, residences and at least one mosque were attacked. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will trump visit to India Strengthen Indo-US ties?

  • Yes (71%, 24 Votes)
  • No (29%, 10 Votes)

Total Voters: 34

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Hindu American Foundation seeks arrest of those behind Delhi violence - https://t.co/FosJTR9CnT Get your news feat… https://t.co/GhyecZTLv5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 27, 2020, 6:03 am

Lord Ram idol to be shifted in Navratri - https://t.co/ePHonmI1J6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/kjN7LH8FI8
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 27, 2020, 5:55 am

Sachin favourite cricketer from the past, Virat now: Nadella - https://t.co/wMN8oIDyCp Get your news featured use… https://t.co/ZunvJInW2v
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 27, 2020, 5:48 am

#Hotstar blocks John Oliver's latest show critical of Modi - https://t.co/VlCzWCuSQ2 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/YZIbY7s157
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 27, 2020, 5:46 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.