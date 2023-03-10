India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Hindu American Foundationâ€™s lawsuit

Hindu American Foundationâ€™s lawsuit
March 10
10:32 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: US District Judge Amit Mehta dismissed the Hindu American Foundationâ€™s lawsuit against our co-founders Sunita and Raju and 3 other US activists who spoke against the political ideology of Hindu nationalism.

Hindu American Foundationâ€™s lawsuitThis is a huge win for all who believe in religious pluralism, civil rights, and human rights!

In May 2021, the Hindu American Foundation filed a lawsuit against Sunita, Raju, and 3 other defendants, with baseless accusations of “defamation and conspiracy to defame” HAF. Why did HAF sue two fellow Hindus, one Muslim, one Christian, and one university professor?

This was a scare tactic intended to silence individuals and organizations who are bravely standing up to the rising force of Hindu nationalismâ€“in the United States, India, and across the Indian diaspora. In a remarkable judgment, the court dismissed HAFâ€™s lawsuit using forceful language:

“HAF fails to plausibly plead that any statement made by any defendant is verifiably false.”

“Plaintiffâ€™s jurisdictional discovery request â€¦ amounts to a fishing expedition, is speculative, and is not made in good faith” “Accordingly, this court finds that HAF fails to plead actual malice and thus fails to state a claim of defamation against all Defendants.”

 

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusAmit MehtaCommunityDiasporaFIAHAF 2023HAF LawsuitHindu American FoundationHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 10th, 2023

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALIFORNIA COLLEGE CORPS

College Corps CA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.