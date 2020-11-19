India Post News Paper

Hindu American PAC Bids Tulsi Gabbard Farewell

Hindu American PAC Bids Tulsi Gabbard Farewell
November 19
11:50 2020
CHICAGO: The Hindu American Political Action Committee (HAPAC) would like to recognize a historic campaign from this current election cycle: the run of the first-ever Hindu American for the position of President of the United States.  We heartily recognize and congratulate Tulsi Gabbard, the outgoing U.S. Representative of Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District, for her inspiring presidential bid in the primaries held earlier this year.  

This is not the first time that Congresswoman Gabbard was elected in 2012, she became the first Hindu-American elected to Congress.  Congresswoman Gabbard’s service to our country both as a member of Congress and the Hawaii Army National Guard are well recorded  She will remain an inspiring role model for  Americans of all ages on how a person can be proud of their heritage and champion values like compassion, steadfastness, and equal regard for all beings on a path of service. ”We are honored to have worked with her and wish her the best in her future plans” said an HAPAC spokesman  

