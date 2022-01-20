India Post News Paper

Hindu Americans in support of Jeff Rosen

January 20
14:36 2022
Hindu Americans for Jeff RosenIndia Post News Service

Hindu Americans in Silicon Valley united to Meet & Greet District Attorney Santa Clara Jeff Rosen. Thanks to scores of attendees at Urban Grill in Sunnyvale who pledged “Votes & Notes” to reelect Jeff Rosen.

Safety and Security, Law and Order, Hate Crime against Hindus, Jews and Asians, Diversity representation in governance; are some of the topics Jeff Rosen is championing. Jeff also promised to firmly stand against Hinduphobia!

So friends let’s support Candidates like Jeff Rosen who believe that Hindu Values have a great role to play in empowering and strengthening Democracy in America, India, Israel and rest of the World!

 

India Post Newspaper

