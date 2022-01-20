Hindu Americans in support of Jeff Rosen India Post News Service Hindu Americans in Silicon Valley united to Meet & Greet District Attorney Santa Clara Jeff Rosen. Thanks to scores of attendees at Urban Grill in Sunnyvale...

Padma Shri Award presented to Dr. Romesh Wadhwani India Post News Service Dr. Romesh Wadhwani was awarded Padma Shri Award by the Government of India in the year 2020 in recognition of his services through Wadhwani Foundation which...

AAPI hosts awareness campaign on Cervical Cancer Prevention India Post News Service CHICAGO: “We at AAPI (American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin), in keeping with our efforts and initiatives to educate, create awareness and provide support on...

Illinois Senate recognition for Nimish Jani India Post News Service Front ranking Indian Community activist from Schaumburg Township Nimish Jani was recognized by Illinois Senate for his services as a Schaumburg Township trustee for a decade....

Norwegian National Ballet not to drop insensitive ballet Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Norwegian National Opera & Ballet has refused to discard its upcoming production of “La Bayadère”; scheduled for March 23-April 07, 2022 in Oslo; which protesting Indian diaspora feel trivializes...

Vishva Hindi Divas celebrated with Launch of Hindi Magazine Drishti Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Hindi Club of Illinois organized “World Hindi Day” on Saturday, January 15. 2022 in Chicago The program was graced with the presence of various authors and poets,...

Caregivers across the generations Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Formal caregivers are paid care providers providing care in one’s home or in a care setting . There are about 5.3 million caregivers and...

Florida redistricting locks out state’s largest Ethnic Group Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Florida’s population growth of 2.7 million new residents between 2010 and 2020 led to the new seat in the once-every-decade redistricting process. Census data...

How Redistricting Maps in Southern States erode democracy? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Ethnic media services invited minority representatives from North Carolina, Texas and South Carolina on Jan 14th to discuss the issue of redrawing constituencies in...

Vaccination requirements in Chicago India Post News Service CHICAGO: City of Chicago recently announced a Vaccination Requirement that will come into effect January 3, 2022. Under this new requirement, which is designed to ensure...

Walmart plans to enter Metaverse, sell NFTs SAN FRANCISCO: Amid the buzz around Metaverse, retail giant Walmart has revealed plans to enter the field of highly immersive virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) and Blockchain-based world. Walmart’s trademark filings...

British Sikh Association lauds BJP govt for welfare measures NEW DELHI: The British Sikh Association said on Wednesday that the BJP-led government at the Centre has done more than most governments for the welfare of Sikhs. “BJP Govt is...

Two Indians killed in Abu Dhabi blast identified NEW DELHI: Two Indian nationals killed in an oil tanker blast in Abu Dhabi on Monday have been identified, officials said on Tuesday, adding the Indian embassy in UAE has...

UK Sikhs push back against Khalistani elements, laud Modi’s steps for community NEW DELHI: Amidst heightened activities by Khalistanis, the Sikh community in the UK has started pushing back against anti-India forces in country. At the heart of this push back is...

Blinken reaches Kyiv, tries to defuse Ukraine crisis KYIV: In order to diffuse tensions between America and Russia over the issue of Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travelled to Kyiv on Wednesday. He met with Ukrainian...

Flight operations at Delhi airport normal despite low visibility NEW DELHI: Flight operations at the Delhi airport were normal on Thursday morning despite low visibility due to the fog. “Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All...

Punjab Polls: Constituency from where Bhagwant Mann will contest elections to be announced by AAP today NEW DELHI: The constituency from where Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly polls, will contest the elections will be announced today in a press...

Australia, Pakistan teams ‘perfect’ for thrilling and exciting series, says Rizwan LAHORE: Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan feels Australia and Pakistan are two teams that make the perfect recipe for a thrilling and exciting series. Australia are scheduled to play three Tests,...

Ranthambore National Park: Mixture of heritage site & rich wildlife A tiny village that derives its name from two hills – Ran and Thambor, Ranthambore in the state of Rajasthan is endowed with a magnificent environment. Its deciduous forests are...