Hindu elected official in Kashmir Valley killed by terrorists Lashkar-e-Taiba MADHU PATEL CHICAGO: Ajay Pandita, the only Hindu elected to office in the Kashmir Valley, was shot dead reportedly by the newly renamed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group, The Resistance Front. LeT,...

Hindi Club of Illinois holds Pratibha Manch Event India Post News Service CHICAGO: Hindi Club of Illinois (HCI) successfully staged its second biweekly online event Pratibha Manch via Zoom. This current event was held on Saturday, June 13,...

AIA- NJ donates grocery, snacks to health workers PRAKASH M SWAMY NEW JERSEY: The Association of Indians in America (AIA) NJ chapter has reached out to the community in a big way in helping with COVID 19 pandemic. The...

City of Fremont launches Pop Up Patio program for Small Business Operation Outdoors India Post News Service FREMONT, Calif.: The City of Fremont today launched a new pilot program, Pop Up Patio, for brick-and-mortar restaurants and retailers. The program will allow small businesses...

Indiaspora condemns systemic racism in USA Neela Pandya WASHINGTON DC: Indiaspora a global Indian diaspora leaders’ group, from diverse backgrounds and professions, stands strongly and squarely with the African-American community in order to strive together for...

Interfaith coalition vows to fight for racial justice Neela Pandya WASHINGTON, DC: More than 75 organizations and individuals representing Hindu, Jain, and Sikh communities came together displaying solidarity to end systemic racism and police brutality once and for...

MAFS extends its drive for virtual fund raiser Harish Rao CHICAGO: Metropolitan AsianFamily Services (MAFS) has extended for June this year its Virtual Mini Fundraiser throughout May celebrating Asian Pacific Heritage Month and part of #GivingTuesdays. The live...

Why are older Americans showing the highest COVID-19 fatality rates? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service 8 out of 10 COVID-related deaths in the U.S. have been in adults 65 years old and older, reports the Centers for Disease Control....

‘US watching India-China situation, but lacks lot of visibility’ NEW YORK: The US is watching the India-China situation in Ladakh where troops from the two countries clashed this week, but does not have “a lot of visibility”, according to...

Sushant’s ‘Byomkesh Bakshy’ co-star Swastika: Why write fake RIPs? KOLKATA: Bengali star Swastika Mukherjee, who featured with Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2015 release “Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!”, has reacted with “disgust” at the “fake RIPs” being written for the...

Rahul not to celebrate birthday due to soldiers’ martyrdom, Covid NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not be celebrating his birthday on Friday on account of martyrdom of soldiers in Ladakh and suffering due to Covid, the party said. Congress...

Worst-ever day’s spike of 13.5K, India tally nears 4L NEW DELHI: India on Friday witnessed its worst ever rise in Covid cases as it registered 13,586 positive cases in 24 hours. Maharashtra and Delhi contributed almost half of these...

Corona patients with high stress hormone at increased death risk: Lancet LONDON: A team of UK scientists, led by an Indian-origin researcher, has found that Covid-19 patients with extremely high levels of stress hormone cortisol in their blood are more likely...

People in containment zones undergoing rapid antigen test: Sisodia NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that as many as 456 people tested Covid-19 positive out of 7,040 people who underwent 30-minutes rapid antigen testing....

‘Digital India’ to take a hit as chorus grows against Chinese mobile brands NEW DELHI: As the chorus to shun Chinese goods grows across the country, India, which saw an exponential growth in smartphone manufacturing from just 2 factories a couple of years...

Tibetan govt-in-exile slams China for death of Indian soldiers DHARAMSHALA: Tibetan government-in-exile President Lobsang Sangay on Thursday condemned the death of the Indian soldiers in Ladakh’s Galwan valley and urged both India and China to resolve the issue non-violently...

No soldiers missing in action, says Indian Army NEW DELHI: The Indian Army on Thursday said that there are no soldiers “missing in action” following a violent clash with troops of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army at Galwan...

Public mood towards China turns the clock to 1962 NEW DELHI: The mood in India has turned completely against China following the incidents in Ladakh with an overwhelming number of people, more than 93 per cent, in favour of...

India, China military talks slightly positive, more on Friday NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese military talks at Galwan valley over the violent clashes along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh region ended on Thursday on a slightly...