Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Hindu Mahasabha seeks withdrawal of cases against ‘karsewaks’ involved in Babri Masjid demolition

Hindu Mahasabha seeks withdrawal of cases against ‘karsewaks’ involved in Babri Masjid demolition
November 13
11:15 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LUCKNOW: The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Tuesday demanded the withdrawal of all criminal cases lodged against ‘karsewaks’ for allegedly demolishing Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992. The outfit raised the demand arguing that the Supreme Court too has ruled that a temple existed in place of the mosque.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ABHM chief Swami Chakrapani also demanded “martyr” status for all Lord Ram devotees killed in 1992 or earlier during the Ayodhya movement.

He also demanded that the government declare other participants in the stir as “dharmik senani’ and entitle them to pension and other government privileges. The letter was also sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The Supreme Court gave its judgement in favour Shri Ramlalla on November 9, and it has been made clear by the court that a temple existed there. In this regard, I wish to make three demands to you,” read the opening line of the letter, written by Chakrapani.

“Since it is clear that there existed a temple, hence the dome above it was that of the temple and not of Babri Masjid. So, the cases going on against Lord Ram-devotee karsewaks be immediately withdrawn by the government,” said Swami Chakrapani, adding that “Karsewaks had unknowingly demolished the dome of the temple”.

In his second demand, the ABHM chief sought martyr status for the karsewaks, killed while participating in the Ayodhya movement in 1992 or earlier. “The karsewaks who died during karsewa (be it in 1992 or in any other karsewa) should be given the status of martyrs. Their list should be made and installed in Ayodhya. Apart from this, there family should be given financial assistance and job,” wrote Chakrapani.

The ABHM chief also demanded that those who participated in the movement be declared ‘dhaarmik senani’ (religious fighters) on the lines of freedom fighters. “All the devotees of Lord Ram, who had done ‘karsewa’ (earlier) for construction of Ram temple, should be declared as ‘dhaarmik senani’ (religious fighters) on the lines of ‘swatantrata senani’ (freedom fighters),” wrote Chakrapani.

“The ‘dhaarmik senanis’ who are economically weak, should be given monthly salary and other government facilities,” he added.

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj is the national president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, which is the official name of the Hindu Mahasabha. Speaking to PTI, he said, “The letter was sent from the Delhi office of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha to the prime minister, Union home minister and the UP chief minister. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will opening of Kartarpur Coridoor revive India-Pakistan ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Hindu Mahasabha seeks withdrawal of cases against '#Karsewaks' involved in Babri Masjid demolition -… https://t.co/24yX07WAyJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 13, 2019, 5:45 am

India to be top player in data-driven world next decade: Michael Dell - https://t.co/9CfO7DFbrb Get your news feat… https://t.co/RP6hMkTek7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 13, 2019, 5:42 am

Indian missions across the world celebrate 550th birth anniversary ... - https://t.co/VZMGUxQbpa Get your news fea… https://t.co/ru96ImCgQA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 13, 2019, 5:41 am

Maha governor acted fairly in recommending Prez rule: legal experts - https://t.co/qcpGsNTdBP Get your news featur… https://t.co/pWD1i8BSEu
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 13, 2019, 5:37 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.