Hindu Sena moves Delhi HC seeking NIA probe in Jahangirpuri violence

April 18
15:52 2022
NEW DELHI: The Hindu Sena, a right-wing organisation, on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the communal clashes in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

Talking to IANS, Advocate Vidlesh Aggarwal, who represented the Hindu Sena in the court, alleged that there is a connection in all the similar incidents that took place in many parts of the country on the occasions of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti.

Terming the incident a ‘PFI work’, he alleged that the Pakistan intelligence agency ISI is funding to disrupt the peace in India. He said that there is an ‘organised way’ of collecting various arms and ammunition including country-made guns, petrol bombs, and other hand-made tools for rioting and arson.

On the direction of the Chief Justice during the course of the hearing, Aggarwal said that he will again approach the court with a proper Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the matter in a day or two. In the plea, Hindu Sena demanded that the status report should be called from the Delhi police and its investigation should be done by the NIA.

Severe clashes broke out between the two groups of people, belonging to different communities, during a Shobha Yatra procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area.

So far, the police have arrested a total of 21 people and apprehended two juveniles. According to police, the main conspirator of the violence, Ansar, was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and Arms Act.

It was officially learnt that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch has been formed to probe the incident which will consist of five assistant commissioners of police and 10 inspectors.

India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

