Hindu temples reopening in Harare

October 01
14:08 2020
Durga murti in Harare.

Durga murti in Harare.

INDIA POST NEWS BUREAU

Harare Two Hindu temples in Harare (Zimbabwe), run by the Hindoo Society Harare (HSH), which have been closed for few months due to COVID-19, have reopened on September 26 2020 for Darshan.

The temperature of each person entering the premises of the Hindoo Society is being taken and hands sanitized at the entrance.

Wearing of masks is compulsory and visitors will be required to give their names and contact numbers at the entrance and abide by the tape demarcations to observe social distancing (minimum two meters) within the temple.

Hindus are full of courage and generosity. Appealing God for the common good of all the local and world communities during these times of confusion and suffering, Rajan Zed.

Ridgeview Shree Omkar Mandir will be open daily from 06:00 am 07:30 pm, while Cameron Street Shree Omkar Mandir will be open daily from 07:30 am to noon. Mandir (Temple) will be disinfected daily by a professional company, per the announcement.

Cameron Street Shree Omkar Mandir celebrated 90th anniversary in February 2019, while 25th anniversary of Ridgeview Shree Omkar Mandir was observed in 2017. HSH “intends to publish a written record” of the hundred years of “community’s existence in Zimbabwe”.

In the pre-COVID-19 times, HSH had been conducting various bhajan events, twice-weekly yoga classes, Hindi lessons, cultural/social activities; organized daily aarti at both the temples with Havan on Sundays; and offered funeral assistance for bereaved families; etc.; besides running Mahila Mandal, Shishu Mandal and Yuvak Mandal. HSH has also been running various schools—Westridge High School, Westridge Primary School, Gujarati School.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal.

Commending HSH for attempting necessary precautions and actions to combat deadly coronavirus and educating the community, Rajan Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism urged Hindus to draw closer to God through prayer during COVID-19.
Prayers can include making offerings to ista-devata, chanting mantras, reading sacred texts, performing aarti and bhajans, doing puja, etc.

