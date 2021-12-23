Hindus follow path of truth, Hindutva loots under guise of religion: Rahul Gandhi

Option Strategy for Beginners in India Options are a sort of derivative, therefore their value is determined by the price of the underlying instrument. A stock acts as an underlying instrument, but it can also be...

China opposes Japanese decision to release nuclear-contaminated water into sea BEIJING: China has expressed concerns over what it called Japan’s unilateral decision to discharge the nuclear-contaminated water into the sea, calling on Tokyo to “rescind the wrong decision”. The remarks...

PM Modi to chair review meeting over COVID situation today evening NEW DELHI: Amid the concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting at 6.30 pm today to review the pandemic...

Childhood obesity associated with mother’s unhealthy diet before pregnancy: Research LONDON: The findings of new research led by the University of Southampton show that supporting women to eat a healthy diet pre-pregnancy could reduce the risk of obesity for their...

Christmas 2021: Bring in the festive cheer with these simple cake baking techniques NEW DELHI: Christmas is around the corner and the festival is incomplete without gobbling on some delicious cake. The festival that marks the birthday of Jesus Christ is also the...

Madhuri Dixit launches online dance contest ‘#MakeTheWorldDance ‘ MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit is all set to cheer fans with an online dance contest called ‘#MakeTheWorldDance’ on her online dancing platform ‘Dance With Madhuri’. The essence of the...

US, EU highlight shared concerns over China’s coercion against Lithuania WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a telephonic conversation with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, during which they highlighted their shared concerns about escalating...

Pro Kabaddi League: Defending champions Bengal Warriors defeat UP Yoddha 38-33 BENGALURU: UP Yoddha narrowly missed the winning flight against defending champions Bengal Warriors in their opening game in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Wednesday. UP Yoddha, who started on...

‘You reap what you sow’, Amarinder Singh’s jibe at Harish Rawat NEW DELHI: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took a dig at Congress leader Harish Rawat’s “hands being tied” tweet ahead of Uttarakhand polls. Rawat was the Punjab affairs...

Hindus follow path of truth, Hindutva loots under guise of religion: Rahul Gandhi NEW DELHI: Referring to a news report claiming a rush to buy land around Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday drew a comparison between Hinduism...

Russian Embassy rejects Washington’s claims blaming Moscow for escalation in Ukraine MOSCOW: The Russian Embassy in the United States called on Washington on Wednesday not to “distort the reality” by blaming Moscow for the escalating situation in Ukraine. Late on Tuesday,...

7306 Pakistanis await Indian citizenship: MHA NEW DELHI: Around 70 per cent of applications pending for Indian citizenship are from Pakistanis, according to data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). In a reply to...

PNB pays tribute to those who lost lives in Coonoor Helicopter Crash NEW DELHI: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has expressed gratitude and solidarity towards the defence personnel who lost their lives in the tragic Coonoor helicopter crash. The Bank has proactively settled...

PM Modi to review COVID-19 situation tomorrow NEW DELHI: Amid the emergence and spread of Omicron variant of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a meeting to review the COVID-19 related situation in the...

Gwadar protests will be detrimental to future foreign investments in Pakistan: Think tank OTTAWA: Extremist outfits like the Pakistani Taliban and Jamaat-e-Islami are attempting to take control of national narrative and policies in Pakistan, which according to a Canada-based think tank is detrimental...

Papua New Guinea announce squad for ICC U-19 World Cup PORT MORESBY: Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Wednesday announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup slated to be played in West Indies. The squad...

Air quality of Delhi, Gurugram remains in ‘very poor’ category; Noida’s slips to ‘critical’ NEW DELHI: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 385, according to...

COVID-19: India reports 213 Omicron cases till now, Delhi tops list NEW DELHI: India reported 6,317 fresh COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The country’s active caseload...

PM Modi invites suggestions for his speech ahead of Dec 28 visit to IIT Kanpur NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited suggestions from students and alumni of the IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology), ahead of his visit to the institutes’ Kanpur campus...