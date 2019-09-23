Historic day in world politics: BJP on ‘Howdy Modi’

NEW DELHI: Hailing the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston as “unprecedented” and “history in the making”, top BJP leaders Monday said it has left an indelible footprint of a stronger India on the world map.

“A historic day in world politics! Leaders of the two most powerful democracies shared their ideas & dreams for a prosperous world together in a way that one has never seen before. #HowdyModi was unprecedented. It has left an indelible footprint of a stronger India on world map,” BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

In a reference to Modi’s attack on Pakistan over the issue of terrorism, he said the message to the world is loud and clear that this “new India” will leave no stone unturned to keep the country safe and united.

Thanks to Modi’s leadership, the entire world today stands firmly with India in its decisive fight against the menace of terrorism, Shah said, asserting that the prime minister’s popularity has soared across the globe.

It is a recognition of the people of India. The grand event is testimony of India’s power under Modi, he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the event in Houston has reignited shared Indian-American dreams and their bright futures.

“The oldest and largest democracies joined hands today giving us hope and a promising future. It was history in the making,” he said.

With the Congress accusing Modi of “violating” the Indian foreign policy’s time honoured principle of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country by “campaigning” for US President Donald Trump at the Houston event, BJP’s Amit Malviya took a dig at the opposition while calling its charge preposterous.

“I can understand some in the Congress are peeved at the massive success of Howdy Modi but to allege that the PM interfered in US elections is preposterous!

“He referred to the ‘Aabki Baar Trump Sarkar’ slogan and its resonance with the Indian-American community back in 2016! Listen,” the BJP’s IT department head said while posting a clipping of the prime minister’s speech. PTI

