History of AAPI, chronicled by Dr. Ranga Reddy

CHICAGO: A Coffee Table Book, chronicling the history of AAPI was released recently during the MINI Convention and the Fall Governing Body Meeting of American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel, Chicago.

Ambassador Arun Kumar, Consul General Chicago, along with Dr. Suresh Reddy, Immediate Past President of AAPI released the Book in the presence of AAPI delegates from around the nation. The first copy of the book was presented to Dr. Ranga Reddy, Chair, AAPI History Task Force & Past President, 1997-98, who chronicled historical book over the past three decades.

Dr. Ranga Reddy, who was honored during the Convention, observed, “the journey to the land of opportunities by Physicians of Indian Origin began in the early 1960s and the 1970s and they began establishing themselves across the USA. It was tough and challenging for the pioneers to establish practice and find suitable job opportunities in the US. Faced with instances of overt as well as subtle discrimination in Residency recruitment and License Reciprocity, physicians of Indian Origin organized themselves in several states to fight the unfair treatment.”

“It was a passion for history” that made this historic moment a reality, said Dr. Ranga Reddy, a Medical Graduate of Kurnool Medical College, where he had obtained MBBS and M.S. Degrees. Dr. Ranga Reddy had his Training in Anesthesiology at SUNY in New York. Starting his career at St. Louis University School of Medicine as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Anesthesiology, he later on, moved to Springfield, Illinois to join practice in Memorial Medical Centre, where he served as the Chairman of the Department of Anesthesiology.

Dr. Ranga Reddy served AAPI in various capacities including as its President and as a member of the Board of Trustees. During his Presidency “One Member One Vote” policy was introduced for electing the leaders making the process truly democratic.

His efforts during his term of Presidency AAPI’s Patron Trustee Membership came into existence d to support AAPI Charitable Foundation It raised over $600,000. The Annual Convention held in Dallas, highlighted participation of the second-generation physicians into AAPI for the first time.

In India, Dr. Ranga Reddy started an AAPI Charitable Clinic in a remote village called Ellayapalle to provide medical services to the indigenous people. He promoted “Adopt the Primary Health Care Center of Your Native Place” in Andhra Pradesh. He co-sponsored a water project with Nandi Foundation to supply clean water to the villagers.

