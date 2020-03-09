Something went wrong with the connection!

Hockey India now a World Masters Hockey member

March 09
16:46 2020
NEW DELHI: Hockey India on Monday joined 38 other national associations from around the world as a member of the World Masters Hockey (WMH).

To carry out the responsibilities and oversee the activities, Hockey India has appointed former India captain R.P. Singh as the Convener of Hockey India Masters Committee and Harbinder Singh as the Chairman of the committee, while B.P. Govinda, Jagbir Singh, A.B. Subbaiah, Surinder Kaur and M. Renuka Lakshmi have been appointed as members of the committee.

The WMH is the sole Masters entity recognised by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and responsible for organising International Masters hockey globally. In order to continue the growth of Masters Hockey around the world, WMH will be working towards opening up opportunities for players and officials from various countries to continue to participate in hockey throughout their lives.

Speaking of Hockey India’s decision to join the World Masters Hockey, Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India said, “This is a great initiative that will help provide opportunities for all age groups and both genders to continue their passion for hockey and remain active in the sport.

“Aligned with the projects undertaken by WMH, Hockey India will plan events that will boost the participation of Masters Hockey and we will encourage all our past players to pick up the stick again and perhaps even urge new players to pick up the sport no matter how old they are. We have appointed a strong committee which I’m sure are excited to take up this new challenge,” he added. IANS

