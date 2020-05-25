Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior passes awayÂ Â 

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior passes awayÂ Â 
May 25
11:48 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CHANDIGARH: Legendary hockey player Balbir Singh Senior died in a private hospital on Monday, his family said. He was 96 and was in a critical condition for nearly a fortnight. “Nanaji passed away this morning,” his grandson Kabir said in a statement.

Balbir was undergoing treatment at Fortis Mohali and was in a “semi-comatose condition”. He was hospitalised on May 8 with high fever and breathing trouble. But, his COVID-19 test had come negative. In January last year, he was discharged from PGI after spending more than 100 days in the hospital, where he underwent treatment for bronchial pneumonia.

Balbir was part of the Indian teams that won gold at the 1948 London Olympics, Helsinki 1952 and Melbourne 1956. His record for most individual goals scored in an Olympic men’s hockey final remains unbeaten. Balbir had set this record when he scored five goals in India’s 6-1 win over Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Games.

He was the head coach of the Indian team for the 1975 men’s World Cup, which India won and the 1971 men’s World Cup, where India earned a bronze medal. He was also conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri in 1957.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES


Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @narendramodi: Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmâ€¦
h J R

- May 25, 2020, 8:07 am

The Final Day: Ayush Kumra - https://t.co/twkPdEJg8T Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #15Days15Waysâ€¦ https://t.co/SbiJPByb4h
h J R

- May 25, 2020, 7:18 am

New SOP to bring Indians stranded abroad focuses on needy ... - https://t.co/Oar5yD1bT4 Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/WWQF2ZpQXq
h J R

- May 25, 2020, 6:54 am

#Kuwait to deport 136 people of #Assam, #Tripura by June 4 - https://t.co/sqQbwtUmdl Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/EMBqPnDO2I
h J R

- May 25, 2020, 6:45 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.