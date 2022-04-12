Holi at Hindu Temple of Greater Chicago

Babu Tangewala

CHICAGO: Holi Festival at Hindu temple of Greater Chicago (HTGC)was back after a 2-year break on Mar 19 2022. It was Presented and Hosted by DJ Big NC and HTGC wit about 500 people in attendance.

HTGC had a Holi cultural program just before the colors and the bon fire for Holi was a very exciting fun activity, Rang Barse. It was an awesome afternoon to evening of huge Holi celebration for everyone to enjoy with lots of colors being one of the biggest Holi Festival Celebration only in the Midwest!!!

Pictures of the Holi cultural show at the HTGC temple display the Holi spirit. It was a very lively, colorful event and specifically the dance Falguni choregraphed was Ghoomar as Rajasthani women dance for Holi or Diwali and Gujarati folk Dholida, as Gujarati women do garba for Hindu festivals.

The lyrics were Mann mehal ki saarideewaare, Thaare rang rangwa li (holi ke rang) Paaketharasaaya, tannhaijagmagaya (Holi ‘s colorful glitter) Taarobhari (like the stars) ho gayimharisaarikaaliraatbharke, Dholawaalethaath Ghoomarghoomarghoomar Ghoomarghoomarghoome re… directed and choreogrpahed by Falguni Rana.

Falguni Rana is devoted to Indian culture and tradition. Born and raised in Mumbai, India, she was trained in “Bharat Natyam” byGuru, Shri Krishnan Kutty of Nritya Shree Dance Academy of Mumbai and in “Kathak” from Mrs. Joglekar in Mumbai. She is a dance choreographer and performer. She now teaches Bollywood dance and is the first one in Chicagoland to teach Bollywood dancing to children of all age groups.

She is the founder of her dance school, Suhani Academy of Performing a consultant choreographer for several other dance schools. She has performed (prachin and arvachin garba), and choreographed FOGANA competition (Federation of Gujarati association in North America

The participants for Ghoomar were Aanya Sullivan, Riya Sullivan, Triti Oliver, Ninmay Rjani, Monica Olliver, Mohini Sullivan and Falguni Rana.

