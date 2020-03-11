Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Holi celebrations cancelled in Dubai due to COVID-19

Holi celebrations cancelled in Dubai due to COVID-19
March 11
15:46 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DUBAI: Hindu temples in Dubai have cancelled the upcoming Holi celebrations and advised against playing with colours to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, it was reported.

This is in addition to other preventive measures such as reduction in prayer times and providing sanitisers as part of preventive measures to protect the devotees and the larger community, the managements of both Shiva and Krishna temples told Gulf News on Saturday.

“The Holi celebrations have been cancelled. We are taking precautionary steps in line with DHA (Dubai Health Authority) instructions,” said Gopal Kokani, general manager of the Guru Darbar Sindhi Temple (Shiva temple).

“We usually have the celebration of burning cow dung cakes on the first day of Holi on March 9 (Monday). We have already put up a notice informing the cancellation to all devotees,” he said, adding that the daily opening hours of the temple have also been reduced.

Lalit Karani, chairman of the Sreenathji (Krishna) Temple run by the Mercantile Hindu Community of Thatta, told Gulf News that the Holi celebrations scheduled for Monday and Tuesday have been cancelled in the interest of public health safety.

“The Holi Utsav and Dhol Utsav will not be celebrated for public,” the temple management said in a notice to devotees which is being circulated on social media as well. “We request all to avoid unnecessary gatherings in order to limit the spread of infection. Avoid throwing colours (wet/dry) in the temple premises and compound area.”

Karani said the bonfire on Monday and the splashing of colours on Tuesday will be held only as offerings for Lord Krishna. Other Holi events in Dubai had also been cancelled earlier. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Taliban honor US Peace deal?

  • No (74%, 154 Votes)
  • Yes (26%, 54 Votes)

Total Voters: 208

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Resurrecting dad Madhavrao, Jyotiraditya blasts Cong joins #BJP - https://t.co/oCYYpDggUp Get your news featured u… https://t.co/LlbC3gfYcQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 11, 2020, 11:38 am

#Cancer-stricken Indian boy meets Dubai Crown Prince - https://t.co/ahZ4Zjpdkg Get your news featured use… https://t.co/3WCSEdAvTQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 11, 2020, 10:41 am

COVID-19: #Apple reportedly cancels March 31 launch event - https://t.co/zuFkAgcwhf Get your news featured use… https://t.co/tKWfMU2hZU
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 11, 2020, 10:35 am

COVID-19: #Italy's highest fatalities rate at 5% - https://t.co/6mkxsh4oQc Get your news featured use… https://t.co/auAQGScpuu
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 11, 2020, 10:27 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.