Holi Garba celebrated at Fremont Hindu Temple

April 12
14:08 2022
Ritu Maheshwari

India Post News Service

FREMONT, CA: Holi Garba was held on March 18th at Fremont Hindu Temple. All attendees celebrated the festival with much fervor and did the dance in style while performing Garba . Naresh Patel, Amita Patel, and their team enthusiastically made all the arrangements. At the end, the attendees were all covered with colors, sang and danced in rhythm in circles. Prasad was served and it was overwhelming to see all celebrate Holi after Garba.Holi Garba - 3

American4HindusCommunityDiasporaFIAFremont Hindu TempleHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansHoli GarbaIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRI
