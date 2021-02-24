India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Home loan demand rising in mid, high-range segments

Home loan demand rising in mid, high-range segments
February 24
12:17 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Demand for home loans in the mid and high-range segments is on the rise, showed a survey by Magicbricks. It showed that that nearly 38 per cent consumers want to take a home loan ranging between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 1 crore. A total of around 46 per cent of the consumer preference is now in the range of Rs 30 lakh-Rs 1 crore and above category, with most of the demand being generated from the key residential markets of Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi.

The Magicbricks report said that the demand revival can be attributed to several reasons like need for an extra room due to ‘work from home’ (WFH), reduction in circle rates, stamp duty and low interest rates.

As per the poll, about 20 per cent prospective home buyers are planning to borrow a home loan between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1crore and above category. Commenting on the consumer trend, Sudhir Pai, CEO, Magicbricks, said: “Thanks to the recent initiatives by the Central and the State governments, we are witnessing a rise in demand for home loans for mid-segment and high range properties.”

“The market sentiment seems to be well aligned to the demand and reflects the same as consumer search data on Magicbricks Home Loans suggests that the average loan amount searched on the platform is Rs 34 lakh. This augurs well for the industry and indicates that transactions are picking up gradually across all segments of residential real estate,” Pai said.

The survey further showed that most of the demand is being generated from the key residential markets of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Pune. Besides home loans, loan against property (LAP) and balance transfer seems to be gaining currency in terms of consumer preference, it said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

    BANG-Blue-Mountain

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

    Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

    Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Home loan demand rising in mid, ... - https://t.co/O8zRX25YRI Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DemandForHomeLoans #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate
    h J R

    - February 24, 2021, 6:47 am

    #Fuel price relief as oilcos spare #Petrol, #Diesel from ... - https://t.co/Fnjwnby9IQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #FuelPriceRelief #IndiaFightsCorona #NarendraModi #Oil #OilMarketingCompanies #PetrolPriceHike #Political #PriceHike #SkyrocketingFuelPrices
    h J R

    - February 24, 2021, 6:39 am

    25 Indian priests in #Kathmandu for ... - https://t.co/DNWnKousy0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorderAreas #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndianArmy #KPSharmaOli #KshamaPuja #LAC #Ladakh #NarendraModi #Nepal
    h J R

    - February 24, 2021, 6:05 am

    Tiger Woods seriously injured in violent car crash on steep LA road - https://t.co/V7CagCKJkJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Golf #GolfSuperstarTigerWoods #Golfer #LosAngeles #TigerWoods #UnitedStates #USA #ViolentCarCrashOnSteepLARoad
    h J R

    - February 24, 2021, 5:48 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.