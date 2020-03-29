Home remedies for healthy hair

NEW DELHI: Utilise this time to indulge in selfcare which we often neglect because of our busy schedules. Dr. Apoorva Shah, Founder of RichFeel, shares some simple home remedies to bring your hair back to being healthy and lustrous.

Coconut oil, honey, lemon

Coconut oil, honey and lemon act as natural conditioners and also reduce hair fall. It gives moisture to your scalp and reduces dandruff. Mix some drops of lemon with coconut oil and honey and apply it to your hair as a mask. Once it dries, rinse it with water.

Massaging with oil

Your quarantine hair care program needs to have specific focus on hydration, lubrication, and should aim to renew its oil and moisture content. Pamper your hair and scalp with an oil massage before going for a wash. You can regain the strength and shine of your hair by massaging it with warm oil.

Home-made hair masks

Mixture of multani mitti, amla, and shikakai works awesome for oily hair. Shampoo after about 40 minutes. It has a cooling effect. It is also ideal for hair’s conditioning, removes dandruff and lice.

Rose Water

Massage your scalp with some rose water, as it’s useful especially for dry hair.

Olive oil and honey

If you have olive oil and honey at home, mix it with rice-papaya mash and apply before an hour to shampoo. Mix, apply, let it rest for 20 minutes and finally rinse with cold water. It makes the hair lustrous and smooth.

Bananas

Bananas are excellent if you have dry hair. Bananas have minerals and nutrients in them which will help the hair in recovering if you have dry and permed hair.

Water and food intake

Water is the most important fuel to your hair as it requires moisture the most. Increase your water intake especially during this quarantine time as we tend to forget to have water since being at home. Lots of water, fresh fruits and vegetables, protein-rich and zinc-rich diet are some steps to follow to preserve hair at its best.

Always oil, shampoo and condition, this three-step mantra which is most important. It is a tried, tested, and a trusted technique in hair care. Conditioning is one step which is skipped way too often and it is perhaps the most crucial one.

