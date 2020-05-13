Honesty still lives on

JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA

India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: Honesty is still alive! Traffic police returned on 7 May a woman’s purse that contained Rs one lakh! Sukhwinder Kaur of village Bhabiana told newsmen that she and her husband had drawn Rs one lakh from a local bank for buying jewelry for her daughter’s wedding.

“When I sat on the pillion of my husband’s motorcycle and passed through Hargobindnagar locality, my purse slipped down from my arm somewhere and I came to know of it only after going quite far away”, she said.

“When I came to know of it, we hurried back highly perturbed and enquired about it from cops,” she added.

In the meantime, two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) of traffic police Surinderpal Singh and Amarjit Singh, who were on duty at Hargobindnagar, had spotted the purse and picked it up. When they opened it, they found a large sum of cash in it. They informed traffic in-charge Inspector Ranjit Kumar who asked them to wait for its possible owner for some time. When the puzzled lady approached them, they offered her glass of water to calm her down and then returned the purse with Rs one lakh in the presence of their senior Ranjit Kumar.

The couple profusely thanked the cops whose honesty has become talk of the town.

