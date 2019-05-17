Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Honey-trapped on social media, Army clerk leaks info; held

May 17
10:24 2019
INDORE: An Army clerk posted at Mhow cantonment area near here was Thursday arrested for allegedly sharing strategic information to a woman, who had honey- trapped him through social media, police said.

The 28-year-old clerk was sharing secret information of strategic importance through social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram with a woman for a long time, a senior police officer told PTI on a condition of anonymity.

The Indian intelligence agencies suspect that the information was reaching Pakistan and for which, money was paid, he said.
The social media accounts of the arrested clerk are being investigated.
An FIR in the case under relevant sections is registered in a police station in Bhopal and an investigation into the matter is underway, the official added. PTI

