Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Hong Kong police end 12-day siege of university

Hong Kong police end 12-day siege of university
November 29
16:19 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police ended their blockade of a university campus Friday after surrounding it for 12 days to try to arrest anti-government protesters holed up inside.
Police removed a stash of nearly 4,000 gasoline bombs left behind by protesters, who fought pitched battles about two weeks ago with riot officers on surrounding streets.

The standoff at Hong Kong Polytechnic University was one of the most dramatic episodes in nearly six months of unrest that began in June with a huge march against an extradition bill seen as an erosion of freedoms promised when the former British colony returned to Chinese control in 1997.

Protesters have since expanded their demands to include fully democratic elections and an investigation into police use of tear gas, rubber bullets and other force to suppress the demonstrations. Police have arrested 5,890 people since June, ranging in age from 11 to 83.

About 100 officers first entered the Polytechnic campus on Thursday to collect evidence and remove dangerous items. A police statement said that over two days, they seized 3,989 gasoline bombs, 1,339 explosive items, 601 bottles of corrosive liquids and 573 weapons. No protesters were found. One masked man told media the night before police came in that about 20 people were still hiding to avoid arrest.

They were the holdouts from perhaps 1,100 who had retreated inside after the battles with police. A few escaped the cordon, but police say they arrested 810 people and recorded the details of 300 minors who could face charges later.

Another 567 people were arrested in the vicinity of the university. A university official estimated it would take five to six months to repair the damage to the campus.

During an official visit to Thailand, city leader Carrie Lam said that Hong Kong is undergoing a difficult period but that the fundamentals of the Asian financial center, including its strengths under the one country, two systems framework, remain strong.
I and my government are listening to our people with a view to resolving some deep-seated problems in Hong Kong through dialogue, she said. I have every confidence that Hong Kong can bounce back, as we always do. Hundreds of people chanted pro-democracy slogans at lunchtime rallies around Hong Kong on Friday.

Some carried posters featuring U.S. President Donald Trump. Other posters told Lam that it’s time to step down. Protesters disrupted traffic in at least two places, but they dispersed after police issued warnings.

Police said two high school students were detained Wednesday for possessing TATP, or tri-acetone triperoxide powder, a powerful explosive that has been used in bomb attacks worldwide. Police said it was alarming that such dangerous explosives were found with young students.

The latest protests followed a large rally Thursday night to thank America, on its Thanksgiving Day holiday, after Trump signed into law two bills supporting the protesters.

Chanting fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong, thousands of people waved American flags and urged other countries to join the U.S. in supporting human rights in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

One of the laws prescribes sanctions on officials found guilty of human rights abuses and requires an annual review of a special trade status for Hong Kong. The other bans the export of certain nonlethal munitions to Hong Kong police. (AP)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has education the potential to boost India-US ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Hong Kong police end 12-day siege of university - https://t.co/QUM5j3IATi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/YQhCD0LEqH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 29, 2019, 10:49 am

Pragya Thakur apologises for remarks on #Godse - https://t.co/AInXqhabWz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/8NJ8BiJM4s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 29, 2019, 10:47 am

Cut in corporate tax rate was needed to spur investments, boost growth: CEA Subramanian - https://t.co/MqFeWwkpYHhttps://t.co/Hx2f1vywVZ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 29, 2019, 10:45 am

Why this hurry to discuss my reincarnation, asks Dalai Lama - https://t.co/yCE76TgYUG Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Y641ZoqpVI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 29, 2019, 10:44 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.