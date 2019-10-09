Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Hong Kong protesters clamour for the release of detained activist

Hong Kong protesters clamour for the release of detained activist
October 09
16:16 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HONG KONG: Hundreds of masked protesters yelling “Revolution Now!” crammed the sidewalk in front of Hong Kong’s High Court and spilled onto the street in an impassioned show of support Wednesday for an activist appealing a six-year prison sentence for his part in a violent nightlong clash with police.

As a prison service bus with mesh-covered windows drove Edward Leung away after the hearing, supporters pressed up against the vehicle, briefly blocking traffic, and held five fingers up in their air. That symbolizes the five demands of Hong Kong’s latest protest movement for universal suffrage, amnesty for arrested demonstrators and other wishes.

The fate of his appeal was not immediately clear.
Leung emerged as one of the figureheads of protest in Hong Kong after 2014’s failed nonviolent demonstrations over Beijing’s decision to restrict elections.

Among supporters who gathered outside the hearing was Kenny Lee, 23, who said Leung “has inspired a lot of Hong Kong people, especially our young people.” Even jailed, Leung’s activism still resonates as Hong Kong is again gripped by protests that started in June and have snowballed.

“He started spreading his idea a few years ago but at that time, not many people really understood him and some even criticized him,” said J. Sze, a supporter in her twenties.

“Now, some people start to agree with his idea, maybe a little bit late,” she said.
Leung has been an advocate of independence for Hong Kong, which reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997. He was sentenced in June 2018 for his role in a February 8-9, 2016, outbreak of violence in the city’s working-class Mong Kok district. AP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is Pakistan right to charge 'service fee' from Sikh Pilgrims

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Hong Kong protesters clamour for the release of detained ... - https://t.co/wau9t0DjB0 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/112yrveQvy
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 9, 2019, 10:46 am

Thomas Cook rival Hays #Travel buys all its UK shops India Post - https://t.co/nwQHczfyZm Get your news featured u… https://t.co/4fTMs3NeiC
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 9, 2019, 10:29 am

Young South Africa pacers could learn a lot watching #Shami: Du Plessis - https://t.co/3ZMztxBRFn Get your news f… https://t.co/M6otgsUb8y
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 9, 2019, 10:26 am

Pak-China friendship unbreakable, rock-solid: Xi India Post - https://t.co/FW5mGHjRKG Get your news featured use… https://t.co/pwhBgy23kf
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 9, 2019, 10:19 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.