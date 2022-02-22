India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Hope For Normalcy

Hope For Normalcy
February 22
13:34 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

As the Omicron surge appears to slow down in India and much of the world, there seems to be some hope to return to normalcy. Several countries in Europe have already started to drop pandemic restrictions and make provisions to open up. But experts warn another variant more lethal than the previous strains, may be on the rise and alert nations not to give up their guard.

More than 10.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, including over 1.2 billion boosters or additional doses. This week also saw India begin the return to normalcy as Indiaâ€™s schools and universities open up and several travel restrictions removed. Beside these issues facing the country, Indiaâ€™s assembly elections in five states are at full swing.

Meanwhile in China, several countriesâ€™ diplomatic Corps led by US, UK and Canada, were missing at the Beijing Winter Olympics held this year.These include India, Australia, Lithuania, Kosovo, Belgium, Denmark and Estonia, and other nations in protest to Chinese human rights abuses in Xinjiang against the minority Muslim population. More than half of the countries that were absent at the Winter Olympics are from Africa.

A major diplomatic fallout this week was by the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loongâ€™s statement that more than half of Indiaâ€™s Ministers have criminal records, including murder and rape, which has created a storm in India, with the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong being summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs. The Singapore PM had invoked Jawaharlal Nehru while highlighting how democracy should work in the city-state during a debate in their parliament.

â€œThings started off with passionate intensity. Stating that the leaders, who fought for and won independence, are often exceptional individuals of great courage, immense culture, and outstanding ability. They came through the crucible of fire and emerged as leaders of men and nations. They are the David Ben-Gurions, the Jawaharlal Nehrus, and we have our own too,” he said. “While Nehru’s India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder. Though it is also said that many of these allegations are politically motivated,” Lee said during the debate.

Reacting to the speech and mention of Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress Party in India said while the country’s first premier continues to inspire world leaders even today, PM Narendra Modi denigrates him inside and outside of Parliament. May be the Singapore PM should first study their own history of pirates looting ships crossing Singapore Straits before making such comments.

While every country has good and bad people in all works of life, India too is going through several hardships fighting corruption and terrorism across the border. We as Indians are very proud that Singapore has become a developed country with regards to human development. Thousands of Indians living in Singapore, including in your parliament, may have contributed to this progress. India today is also trying to do the same.

At the European front, things are heating up as Russia refuses to withdraw the forces from Ukraineâ€™s border. Letâ€™s hope for the best.

Comments

comments

Tags
Asia pacific NationsBharat BiotechCorona VariantCovaxinCovid VaccinesCovishieldNew Covid variantOmicronSputnik VWellness
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 25th 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.