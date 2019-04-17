Something went wrong with the connection!

Hospital built with Indian assistance inaugurated in Nepal

April 17
11:56 2019
KATHMANDU: A 25-bed hospital built with Indian assistance was inaugurated in Nepal’s Siraha district April 10.
The Chandra Narayan Yadav Memorial Maternity Hospital, equipped with all modern medical technologies, was inaugurated by India’s Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri in the presence of several political leaders from the Himalayan nation.
“The hospital aims to boost access to maternity and child health care services for the people from 50 village committees in and around the Siraha district,” a statement issued by the Indian Embassy said.
“The new facilities will provide improved maternal and child care health service to the people of Siraha and surrounding districts and help in bringing down the maternal and child mortality rate,” the statement added. PTI

