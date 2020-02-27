Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Hotstar blocks John Oliver’s latest show critical of Modi

Hotstar blocks John Oliver’s latest show critical of Modi
February 27
11:16 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Walt Disney Company-owned streaming platform, Hotstar, has sparked controversy by censoring a recent show by John Oliver critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Although the video is available on YouTube channel, Hotstar, which currently offers over 1,00,000 hours of TV content and movies across 9 languages, chose not to stream the show on its website. An email to the company seeking a response on the issue remained unanswered.

Emmy award winner John Oliver termed the combination of NPR and Citizenship Act “diabolical”. Oliver talked about Modi’s journey from being denied an American visa after the Gujarat riots in 2002 to becoming the Prime Minister and then hosting American President Donald Trump in Gujarat.

Oliver also highlighted the widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and took a dig at the US President Donald Trump calling Modi “the father of India”, given that this title is used for Mahatma Gandhi.

This isn’t the first instance of censorship on Hotstar. In November 2019, it had cut out parts of one of the episodes of the same show as it made jokes on Disney, which is also the parent company of Hotstar. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will trump visit to India Strengthen Indo-US ties?

  • Yes (71%, 24 Votes)
  • No (29%, 10 Votes)

Total Voters: 34

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

#Hotstar blocks John Oliver's latest show critical of Modi - https://t.co/VlCzWCuSQ2 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/YZIbY7s157
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 27, 2020, 5:46 am

#Google to invest $10bn for offices, data centres in US - https://t.co/LfALeKPvv3 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/vbvJGtCAPW
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 27, 2020, 5:44 am

#Twitter opens 'Hide Replies' feature for developers - https://t.co/v9iNtrSnSV Get your news featured use… https://t.co/q1aRbWX5XB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 27, 2020, 5:40 am

13 lakh tulips to bloom in #Kashmir this year - https://t.co/YP1IX0u0MW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/1sRi9ulDqf
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 27, 2020, 5:38 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.