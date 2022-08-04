House Full Show by AIA IL Chapter

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The Association of Indians in America (AIA)IL Chapter held a young group dance competition on July 23, 2022, at Harper College performing arts auditorium. AIA is a non-profit organization established in 1967.

Along with 600+ guests, prominent dignitaries such as Raja Krishnamoorthi and Jessie White, were in attendance Cook County Treasurer, expressed her greetings and rewarded the candidates with certificates of excellence for commitment and dedication to the Indian – American community.

Every year, it is the most anticipated celebration by Illinois youngsters. It was conducted two years later due to COVID.

The festival began with a bang and ended with an overflowing crowd. This year’s event was organized by newly elected president, Hina Thrived, Chairman Dr. Ghanshyam Pandey, and National Vice President Santosh Pandey. The celebration began with the American and Indian National Anthem, followed by lamp lighting by executive AIA members.

The evening kicked off with Ganesh Vandana. President Hina Trivedi recognized Prem Mehrotra of GE Energy and Salil Mishra of Millennium Bank for their dedication towards AIA IL Chapter. Dr. Pandey emphasized the need of creating togetherness and unity in our youth groups. He thanked the audience for being a part of this great day.

The cultural part was handled by Chair and Co-Chair Nilabh Dubey and Shabana Rahman along with their youth team. Various dance groups delivered 18 excellent and outstanding dance performances. Each performance conveyed a message and awed the audience.

The Tumbling Team finished in third place, Utkalaa finished in second place, while The Dynamited took first place. President Hina Trivedi commended all AIA Illinois Chapter members and incoming committee members on their impending tasks. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all of the sponsors, donors, dancing groups, participants, parents, and attendees.

Hina Trivedi is a supporter of women’s empowerment and youth, so the team was mostly made up of women and young people at the event. President Hina Trivedi and her entire team of dedicated members were congratulated by National President Gobind Munjal for their hard work in making this event a success.

Some of the AIA’s goals have included promoting, preserving, and expanding our Indian cultural legacy while remaining a part of the American mainstream, particularly among our younger generation. Our Annual Youth Dance Competition Event is part of our youth program and is held annually.

