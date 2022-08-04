India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

House Full Show by AIA IL Chapter

House Full Show by AIA IL Chapter
August 04
16:26 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends
AIA 2

AIA Illinois youth over-18 group who attended with AIA team

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The Association of Indians in America (AIA)IL Chapter held a young group dance competition on July 23, 2022, at Harper College performing arts  auditorium. AIA is a non-profit organization established in 1967.

Along with 600+ guests, prominent dignitaries such as Raja Krishnamoorthi and Jessie White, were in attendance Cook County Treasurer, expressed her greetings and rewarded the candidates with certificates of excellence for commitment and dedication to the Indian – American community.

Every year, it is the most anticipated celebration by Illinois youngsters. It was conducted two years later due to COVID.

The festival began with a bang and ended with an overflowing crowd. This year’s event was organized by newly elected president, Hina Thrived, Chairman Dr. Ghanshyam Pandey, and National Vice President Santosh Pandey. The celebration began with the American and Indian National Anthem, followed by lamp lighting by executive AIA members.

The evening kicked off with Ganesh Vandana. President Hina Trivedi recognized Prem Mehrotra of GE Energy and Salil Mishra of Millennium Bank for their dedication towards AIA IL Chapter. Dr. Pandey emphasized the need of creating togetherness and unity in our youth groups. He thanked the audience for being a part of this great day.

AIA 1

AIA Co-Chair Shabna Rahman and Santosh Panday from NAIA Bhartben and her Husband,AIA Executive working team with President AIA Hina

The cultural part was handled by Chair and Co-Chair Nilabh Dubey and Shabana Rahman along with their youth team. Various dance groups delivered 18 excellent and outstanding dance performances. Each performance conveyed a message and awed the audience.

The Tumbling Team finished in third place, Utkalaa finished in second place, while The Dynamited took first place. President Hina Trivedi commended all AIA Illinois Chapter members and incoming committee members on their impending tasks. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all of the sponsors, donors, dancing groups, participants, parents, and attendees.

Hina Trivedi is a supporter of women’s empowerment and youth, so the team was mostly made up of women and young people at the event. President Hina Trivedi and her entire team of dedicated members were congratulated by National President Gobind Munjal for their hard work in making this event a success.

Some of the AIA’s goals have included promoting, preserving, and expanding our Indian cultural legacy while remaining a part of the American mainstream, particularly among our younger generation. Our Annual Youth Dance Competition Event is part of our youth program  and is held annually.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusAssociation of Indians in AmericaBay AreaCommunityDiasporaFIAFremont TempleHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 05th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.