Housing sales slump 22% in July-December: Anarock

December 31
12:20 2019
NEW DELHI: Demand in the real estate sector plunged in the second half of 2019 as housing sales fell around 22 per cent in July-December compared to the total sales first six months, a report by Anarock Property Consultants said.

It said that out of the total 2.61 lakh units sold during the year so far in seven major cities, around 1.47 lakh flats were sold in the January-June period, and the remaining 1.14 lakh had been so far sold in the second half.

This slump in sales comes despite the slew of measures announced by the government in the past few months to ease liquidity and boost demand.

However, according to the report, with improved sales during the first six months, overall sales rose marginally by 5 per cent.

Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Property Consultants, said in a statement: “The unrelenting liquidity crisis, lower-than-expected buyer sentiments and faltering GDP growth eventually put brakes on the overall housing growth in the second half of 2019.”

He said that, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune were the “showstoppers” of residential real estate in 2019 as they recorded housing sales rise of 22 per cent and 18 per cent respectively.

Bengaluru witnessed a 12 per cent fall in sales during the year.

Both MMR and Pune collectively saw residential sales of nearly 1.22 lakh units as against 78,860 units in the southern cities of Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad and 46,920 units in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Sales in NCR sales increased by 6 per cent to 46,920 units in 2019 from 44,300 units in 2018.

On the supply front, the report said that a total of 2.37 lakh units were launched in 2019. The second half saw launches of over 97,000 units as against 1.4 lakh units in the first half, thus seeing a half-yearly decline of 30 per cent.

However, it noted that on an annual basis, there was a 21 per cent rise in new supply in 2019 over 2018.

Puri said that in terms of new launches too, MMR and Pune were on top in 2019 with annual increases of 30 per cent and 89 per cent, respectively. Among the seven cities, MMR saw maximum new launches during the year at 78,000 units while Pune was second at over 46,100 units.

The survey was carried out in NCR, MMR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. IANS

