Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Houston University building named after Indian Americans

Houston University building named after Indian Americans
May 09
11:45 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MANU SHAH

HOUSTON: Dr Durga D. Agrawal, a longtime Houston resident, is well known for giving back to the community particularly to his alma mater, the University of Houston. One April 26, the University recognized his sizable and generous gifts by renaming the engineering building as the Durga D.and Sushila Agrawal Engineering Research Building.
A floor is also named after the couple and this will provide ongoing support for faculty, students, research and building operations.

Chancellor Renu Khator, Consul General of India Anupam Ray, members of the Indian community, students, faculty, Dr. Agrawal’s children, grandchildren and colleagueswere were present at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
In his remarks, Dr Agrawal credited several people for his success. He expressed his admiration and respect for his professors at UH like Dr Rhodes (who was present at the ceremony), Dr Donaghey, Dr Dawkins and Dr Elrodwho who “put their heart and soul” into teaching students including some like him who had trouble understanding both the language and the American accent.

He traced his values of compassion, giving back and respect for education to his parents and acknowledged his wife Sushila’s support and patience without which, he said, he would not have completed his doctorate or built his business.
UH, he concluded, “has a very special place in my heart”.

“We must keep the torch of knowledge, excellence and innovation growing and glowing,” he said
Chancellor Khator tweeted: “Today, we named the new engineering building after Dr and Mrs Durga Agrawal, our alum and regent to celebrate their generosity. Your gift will inspire our students and alumni for many generations! Thank you.

CGI Dr. Anupam Ray, Mrs. Agrawal, and Regent Agrawal during reception

CGI Dr. Anupam Ray, Mrs. Agrawal, and Regent Agrawal during reception

Over the years, Dr Agrawal, who is 74, has been providing endowments, scholarships and internships for UH students. In 2013, he was named a member of the UH System Board of Regents by Texas Governor Rick Perry. He hopes his contributions“will encourage additional donors and attract high-caliber students, especially since many UH students are from the Houston area and will most likely stay here upon graduation to pursue their careers”.

The building today bears no resemblance to the one Dr Agrawal studied in but has been rebuilt on the same piece of land. UH’s engineering college boasts of more than 4,200 students, including over 1,150 graduate students, enrolled in 10 engineering disciplines, as well as several interdisciplinary graduate programs.
Dr Agrawal’s kindness and generosity isn’t limited to giving donations but also comes across in small gestures. When Houston was hit hard by Hurricane Harvey, Dr Agrawal and members of his family showed up at the campus with vans to transport stranded students to other locations and even took many home.

His deep-seated values for education probably stem from his own early struggles for educational opportunities. He was born in Lakhanpur, a small village in Madhya Pradesh in India with a population of 700. The village did not have a water supply system, electricity or high school which meant that he had to cycle or sometimes even walk to the high school 13 miles away. He was also the bookkeeper for his father’s prosperous business from the time he was in elementary school and reveals that “when you work in the family business, you learn a lot.”

Encouraged by his parents, he attended one of the best engineering schools in India, IIT-New Delhi. In 1968, he came to Houston to pursue his masters in industrial engineering and in 1974 added a doctorate to his resume, both from the UH Cullen College of Engineering.
He attributes his present success to the two institutions equally and gives back unstintingly to both. As he says,“Giving back to the community is important and there’s no other field where money invested gives back more returns than education.”

In 1975, Dr. Agrawal put his entrepreneurship skills to the test by building his company Piping Technology and Products from scratch, out of his garage. The company is today one of the leading providers of pipes for industrial and construction needs and employs over 1,000 people.
Dr Agrawal also earns high marks for his spirit of community service. He was the first major donor and founding president of India House, a community center that offers free services and community programs. As the founder and first president of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston, he has been part of many delegations to promote trade and the exchange of educational and medical resources between Houston and India.

No stranger to high ranking elected officials, he was once introduced by President George Bush as “my good friend from Texas” at a state dinner for former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Capitol Hill.
A regular practitioner of yoga, Dr Agrawal is a key contributor to the S-Vyasa Yoga Center that was recently inaugurated in Houston.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT-TIECON 2019

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.