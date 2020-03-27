How Flexi Personal Loans Can Fund Medical Emergencies

Medical emergencies come unannounced and can be emotionally and mentally taxing. To add to the grievance, the cost of healthcare in India is on the rise. For instance, while the cost for cancer treatment tends to be upwards of Rs.10 lakh, a kidney transplant can cost you around Rs.4 lakh. Further, when it comes to major complications, it can be hard to pin-point the extent of finance required. So, to obtain flexible financial assistance, you can consider an online personal loan that comes with Flexi facilities.

Take a look at how you can fund medical emergencies instantly with this Flexi Personal Loan.

Access funding of up to Rs.25 lakh without collateral

With the Bajaj Finserv Flexi Personal Loan for Medical Emergency, you can avail an amount of up to Rs.25 lakh for medical expenses. What is great is that you need not provide any assets as collateral to obtain financing. This saves you from unnecessary stress and the high loan amount suffices for even major complications.

Address monetary needs on the go

Medical emergencies require funding quickly so that the necessary medication and treatments can be administered without any delay. With a Flexi personal loan, you can address these needs without over- or under-borrowing. For instance, if a surgery requires you to pay an advance bill of Rs.5 lakh, you can do so in a hassle-free manner by withdrawing the amount from your sanction.

With this facility, you can withdraw appropriate amounts from your total sanction as and when you require, without submitting multiple applications or paying extra charges. Further, there is no cap on the number of times you can withdraw from your account and so, you can finance unplanned medical treatments with ease.

Pay interest only on the amount you withdraw

While Flexi loans are similar to regular term loans, in which you can space out repayment over a tenor of up to 60 months, they differ in the method used to calculate interest. In case of a regular loan, you incur interest on the total amount sanctioned. On the other hand, with a Flexi Loan, you are charged interest only on the amount withdrawn from the approved sanction.

This allows you to limit repayment to the size of your medical bills. Further, since Bajaj Finserv favors transparency, you can request detailed breakups and factor in your repayment plan based on the fees and charges associated with a Flexi loan.

Qualify for high-value financing on simple terms

To be eligible for the Flexi medical emergency loan, you must satisfy the following terms:

Be between 25 and 55 years of age

Be a salaried individual, working either in an MNC, private or a public organization

Be an Indian citizen residing in the country

Similarly, to apply for the loan, you must furnish the following documents:

KYC documents

Employee ID card

Salary account’s bank statement for the last 3 months

Salary slips for the last 2 months

Together, the straightforward eligibility criteria and the minimal requirement for documentation pave the way for easy access to this medical emergency loan.

Enjoy an easy application process and get an instant approval

Bajaj Finserv offers prompt services, courtesy of which you can get your loan application approved in less than 5 minutes. Also, upon document verification, you stand to benefit from 24-hour loan disbursal. you can check your personal loan status online.

In fact, you can make an application for a Flexi personal loan online by following a few simple steps. They are as follows:

Visit the official site and fill out the online application form by entering pertinent details

Submit the form along with the tenor of your choice and loan amount to get an instant approval

Await contact from a representative who will speak to you in order to collect your documents

After application and document verification, the loan amount will be credited to your loan account. You can then withdraw the funds you need by transferring the required amount to your bank account.

You can also give a missed call on 9211175555 or SMS “SOL” to 9773633633 if you need any assistance with applying for the loan. To help you manage your loan and access your loan account conveniently, Bajaj Finserv offers an online customer portal, Experia. This portal allows you to check your interest payments, withdraw and part-prepay funds conveniently at any time of the day or night.

Having considered how a Flexi personal loan helps tackle medical emergencies, evaluate your needs and if you wish to opt for a medical emergency loan from Bajaj Finserv, you can also check your pre-approved offer. Availing a pre-approved loan gives you instant access to funds by way of a customized deal.

Comments

comments