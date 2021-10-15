How is IELTSMaterial.com Global Immigration Services for PR services in India?

According to a recent survey, Indians have been granted the maximum number of Express Entry visas in 2019. Many Indians migrate to other nations in search of greater economic opportunities, and Canada’s economy and employment market are ideally suited to their needs. Canada is one of the few nations that enable individuals to bring their family members with them.

Immigration process

Step 1: List down the appropriate immigration program for which you want to apply. IRCC administers a variety of Canada visa types, so it becomes crucial to pick the right one.

Step 2: Next, get your documents prepared. Since all of your documents contribute to your express entry scores, it’s critical that you submit all of them. The CRS point-based system usually requires your education proof, job experience, English language skills scores, and many other documents based on the visa type you are applying for. If candidates fail to upload any documents, their express entry profile is scored low and their chances of getting an ITA are reduced.

Step 3: After that, you must submit your application and wait for the draw system, which uses a cut-off technique to choose the applicant’s profile.

Step 4: If your application is chosen in the Express Entry draw, you are going to receive an ITA and get 60 days to complete the ITA procedure and meet the required document criteria in order to get permanent residency in Canada. The application might get rejected if the documents are not uploaded on time.

There are a plethora of immigration consultant services in India. However, the IELTSMaterial.com Global Immigration Services (GIS) service desk offers the best possible assistance for applicants to fulfill their dreams of getting a permanent residence in Canada with a streamlined direction.

AboutÂ IELTSMaterial.com Global Immigration Services

IELTSMaterial.com Global Immigration Services is an emerging immigration and visa service consulting agency. They assist thousands of people from all over the world with their immigration and visa needs. Some reviews on IELTSMaterial.com GIS state that their experts have extensive experience and specific domain knowledge in the field of Canadian immigration and visa procedures. Their services are clear, efficient, and follow a step-by-step process.

How can IELTSMaterial.com GIS help you with the Canada Immigration Process?

It goes without saying that the immigration procedure in Canada is a befuddling and troublesome task. Someone who has never applied for a visa before is certain to make mistakes resulting in a rejection. With their dependable and effective visa processing service, IELTSMaterial.com Global Immigration Services (GIS) can help you avoid this.

Consultation: IELTSMaterial.com GIS experts offer their consultation services right from the step of selecting the appropriate Express Entry program. They also make sure that they assist their applicants by providing them guidance on ways to improve their CRS score and reduce the chances of application rejections. In fact, they tackle all of the candidate’s immigration-related questions calmly. They also ensure that their candidates are fully informed about the immigration procedure one step ahead so that nothing is new.

Evaluation: The immigration service that IELTSMaterial.com Global Immigration Services offers incorporates the evaluation process. They evaluate and analyze the applicants’ documents to ensure that documents meet the requirements criteria for the Express Entry visa type they have applied for. This evaluation procedure assists consultants in determining the candidate’s CRS point score and suggests ways to improve their chances of getting an ITA.

Documentation: Besides consultation and evaluation, consultants at IELTSMaterial.com GIS also help applicants get familiar with the document requirements with the help of a document checklist. They also assist candidates with ITA applications by handling their financial paperwork, as well as medical and police clearance certifications.

What sets IELTSMaterial.com Global Immigration Services (GIS) apart is that they don’t stop at immigration and visa services. They offer IELTS assistance and ensure that their applicants get settled in Canada by providing them job search assistance. Additionally, they also hold an excellent track record of assisting individuals in securing their permanent resident status in Canada.

IELTS assistance

They offer the following services for IELTS:

Online one-on-one classes with the IELTS trainer.

Self-paced video lectures that are rich in IELTS-related tips, vocabulary, techniques, and strategies for approaching different types of questions in all four sections of the IELTS exam.

Numerous practical exercises and mock tests to help you enhance your test-taking skills.

eBooks with recent actual test questions and sample band 8 answers to help you compare your test performance and develop different ways to approach the same set of questions.

Complete job assistance

As most Indians arenâ€™t aware of the Canadian job market trends, IELTSMaterial.com GIS assists their applicants by redesigning their resumes according to Canadian market trends.

Promote and optimize their application profile in order to assist them in acquiring a job in Canada as soon as possible.

