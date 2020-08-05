How Much Money Indiaâ€™s Biggest Celebrities Charge Per Post on Instagram

When we first downloaded Instagram, never in our wildest dreams had we thought that the platform would become an avenue for making money. And mind you, we’re talking about big, big money.

More & more brands are investing a large chunk of their marketing budgets on social media influencers, particularly Instagram. In 2020, influencer marketing costs $1000 to $1 million per post. Itâ€™s an enormous price range that challenges companies because a variety of factors impact influencer marketing prices.

According to a brief researched article On Betway, Instagram is the golden egg for celebs and influencers lucky enough to have large enough followings. This whole mechanism is now being milked by the celebrities as a money-making opportunity as various brands/products approach them for endorsements.

In this article, we will have a look at the amount charged by Indiaâ€™s Biggest celebrities, for Per Post on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra

Topping the list is none other than Priyanka Chopra. Ever since she got into Hollywood and married singer Nick Jonas, her popularity has gone up by leaps and bounds. The Desi Girl reportedly charges Rs 1.87 crores for each of her Instagram posts.

Deepika Padukone

Being one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bollywood, Deepika Padukone’s social media game is just as top-notch, with a whopping 40 million followers on Instagram. The Padmavat actress apparently charges around Rs 1.5 crore for each brand post.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has a gigantic follower base on Instagram too. The actor reportedly charges around Rs 1 crore for a single post on Instagram. Bhatt has more than 42 million followers on Instagram and is also one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan

Once upon a time known as the King Khan of Bollywood, has failed to mark any major success in the past decade. However, he has recently crossed the mark of 20 million Instagram followers. The veteran actorâ€™s fan following continues despite his flops and his earnings from an Instagram post vary between Rs 80 Lakh to Rs 1 Crore.

Amitabh Bachchan

Instagram may have a primarily young user base, but that definitely did not stop Amitabh Bachchanâ€™s traditional advertising reign from expanding on Instagram. Big B has around 14.9 million followers on the platform and reportedly charges Rs. 40 to 50 lakhs per post.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia has made quite the impression in the reality show space with Roadies, her chat shows, and podcasts. The actress has been quite the influence on her Instagram after she became a mother. Neha reportedly earns Rs. 2 lakhs for one Instagram post.

Shehnaaz Gill

Thanks to her humongous fan following, Shehnaaz Gill is surely the social media star of the millennium. The actress, who usually charges Rs 5 lakh as her basic price, is currently earning Rs 8 lakh per Insta post after the 13th season of Bigg Boss.

If you see the last two celebs in this article, the message is very clear. If you have a strong fanbase at your disposal and you know exactly whom to endorse, even without considerable movie time on the screen, you can still earn yourself a fortune. All you need to remember is that you should have achieved the celeb status and people must know you.

