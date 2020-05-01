How Muslims can fight COVID-19 with power of Ramadan

A.Q. Siddiqui

Yes, Muslims all over the world can fight COVID-19 pandemic with Ramadan. Every year, the month of Ramadan comes as the blessing from God Almighty. It is a common knowledge that Muslims fast from dawn to dusk and engage themselves in prayers. But what is not commonly known is the fact that, this the month when believers are actually rewarded by God.

This is the time when Muslims can turn to God Almighty and plead Him what He promised for Ramadan. The Pandemic COVID-19 is spreading like a wild fire. When something is not in control of mankind, it is the last resort mankind turns to God for His mercy. The Jews, Christians, Hindus, Sikh or any believer in God can do so. Muslims have a greater chance with the power of Ramadan.

The Prophet of Islam, peace be upon him, was quoted by companion Abu Huraira as saying, “Allah the Majestic and Exalted said: “Every good deed of man will receive ten to 700 times reward, except Siyam (fasting), for it is for Me and I shall reward it (as I like).” So, a fasting believer is promised a reward by God Himself. And how the fasting man can redeem this reward? The Prophet (pbuh) has advised methods to seek mercy of Lord in his sayings and practices (sunnah).

Earlier Prophets, Moses (pbuh) and Issa (Jesus, pbuh) were direct instrumental for their people. The people of Moses will come and ask him what they wanted from God. Even people of Moses would request him for food and water and Moses prayed God for their needs. The same tradition continued with Prophet Issa (Jesus, pbuh). The followers of Jesus used to come and ask for the mercy of God. The blinds used to come and ask for the sight. The lepers asked for cure. People would come and confess their sins and ask for forgiveness from God.

In early days of Islam, companions of Prophet Muhamad (pbuh) also expected his intercession with God. The Prophet (pbuh) on different occasions showed to his followers how they could directly supplicant with God without making him an intermediary. In the year 628 A.D. and 6th year of his migration to Madina, he asked his followers to join him for Umrah. He wore the 2 pieces of unstitched clothes, Ihram and marched towards Makkah.

The purpose of this Umrah was seeking the help of God. When he conquered Makkah in 632, again he asked his companion to enter into Ihram from a nearby boundary and perform Umrah. Thus, he taught his followers that they could perform Umrah either for seeking the mercy of God or for thanksgiving. For precaution, Umrah prayers are not allowed during this time. But I pray, any local Arab in Makkah should hold the threshold of Holy Kaaba and plead Almighty to send His mercy for the mankind.

In Ramadan, Prophet (pbuh) used to do “night worship;” in last odd nights of the month. He also advised mid-night prayer, Tahajud, any time of the year for seeking the mercy of God. In Ramadan, he advised his followers to make supplication just before breaking fast. This is the time when God will approve the supplications.

Since Muslims do fasting in Ramadan, every Muslim should make prayer at the time of breaking fast, that Almighty God, save the mankind from this pandemic. No one knows whose prayer will be answered. Muslims have a blessing month of Ramadan all over the world. This is the time they can plead God for the entire mankind.How Muslims can fight COVID-19 with power of Ramadan

