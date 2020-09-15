How spending is proportional to success in IPL

People often have a common mentality linking the most expensive thing to the most quality item. The Value imprinted in a commodity often is considered directly proportional to its quality. But while juggling within humans, the net value of the team can never be a solid guarantee of their performance.

This is true that a player whose value is higher is because of their previous success, high achievements, better performance throughout and many other factors. This can be seen as a sure-shot guarantee of a team’s success. But IPL is a very complicated and very indecisive game. More than one player or the teams combined value during an auction,more value should be given on the compatibility of the players who are playing together.

You might have heard of the phrase that too many cooks in the kitchen can spoil the broth. The same thing is true for a game like IPL. Winning and losing are very discrete from the value of the price tag you put on the team during the auction.

But also one thing needs to be considered that players who are successful in their respective fields in cricket can make the best team. For example, if you have the best field along with the best bowler and the best cricketer, the opening batsman can ensure you better chances and luck of winning. If the whole team plays their part to the best level and if one can ensure that they have the best compatible team together who playing with their best foot forward, have the most solid chance of winning.

There is one thing that almost stands out immediately as a matter of fact that the best team has not always been the most expensive one, which implies that the most expensive team has never won an IPL tournament. But that doesn’t mean that it can never win.

The one who is spending must put an extra eye on the strategy of their spending. Rather than picking up the most expensive player from the auction, they should pick out the player who can play the best at the situation with the team. Forming a team who can win IPL is a very long shot but yes with the help of probability and compatibility it is possible to make the best team who can win the years IPL. It is to be mentioned that this year 2020 Mumbai Indians have the most expensive team, so expectations are higher from them.

So if you like to bet on IPL, you can go with Mumbai Indians and other quality sides like Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad which also have got some quality squad to become champions.

