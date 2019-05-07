Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

How tech firms could cut their carbon footprint

How tech firms could cut their carbon footprint
May 07
14:12 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: Digital technology companies could reduce the carbon footprint of services like YouTube by making changes to how they are designed, experts say.
The researchers suggest that making sustainability the primary focus of projects involving the use of technologies has more potential to offer in terms of carbon savings than companies currently explore.

“Digital services are an everyday part of our lives,” said lead researcher Chris Preist, Professor at University of Bristol in Britain.
“But they require significant energy to deliver globally – not only in data centres, but also in networks, mobile networks and end devices – and so overall can have a big carbon footprint,” Preist said.

For the study, the researchers looked at how much electric energy was used to provide YouTube videos to people globally in 2016, to enable them to estimate the service’s carbon footprint in that year.
Their analysis showed it was around 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e).

These carbon emissions result from servers and networking devices streaming about one billion hours of YouTube video to user devices each day.
They also assessed the reductions that could be gained by eliminating one example of ‘digital waste’ – namely avoiding sending images to users who are only using YouTube to listen to audio.

They estimated such a design intervention could reduce the footprint by between 100 and 500 kilotonnes (Kt) CO2e annually – the carbon footprint of roughly 30,000 UK homes.
The study, presented at CHI 2019 in held in Glasgow, UK, used a modelling toolkit developed by the researchers to assess the carbon footprint of such services, and estimate the changes that alternate design decisions can have. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT-TIECON 2019

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.