How To Become A Chartered Accountant in 2021? A Complete Guide

Chartered Accountancy (CA) is the most chosen career opportunities for youth in India. But, it is not an easy exam to crack. Students have to accomplish 4 steps of the Chartered Accountant Course to achieve the CA Degree in your hand. Seriously, this profession is not easy to get but if you manage to do it with complete sincerity, it offers a great path to success that includes the highest Average Salary Of CA In India, respect among people, and the highest post in the company. The most popular reason why people respect CA is not because of its salary package, but because it is not easy to become one.

If you are serious about this great journey, then let us move into this CA career guide.

Do you know- What Does a CA Do?

Chartered Accountants are professionals who for every sector of the economy, from managing the finances of an entity to providing Financial Advice to the company to grow wise in terms of monetary. This guidance can be for individuals, businesses, or the Government.

Do you know the Scope of Chartered Accountancy?

As a Chartered Accountancy, you are open to the following sector to work:

Institutions

Businesses and industries

Capital market services

Consultancy firms

Chartered accountant firms

Financial institutions

Independent practice

Do you know the Qualification Required for Chartered Accountancy?

CA aspirants can start their path in becoming a Chartered Accountant either just after passing 12th Boards or after completing your graduation or post-graduation. Both the paths are similar to go with the CA Course but if you choose CA After Graduation, you can skin a few steps which are compulsory for someone who just passed 12th.

