How to Deposit at Indian Online Casinos

Indian punters have options when it comes to depositing money at an online casino. However, some options are better than others. The most popular way that people fund their online casino account can be through credit cards and eWallets. However, in India, often, the credit card option is not a good one since not all banks will process transactions that deal with gambling.

Using a credit card to deposit at an Indian online casino is a hit or miss prospect. Some online casinos are blacklisted at Indian banks so you will not be able to deposit at that casino using your credit card. You may run into issues when trying to deposit with your credit card at casinos in India, as it will depend on the casino and the bank that issues your credit card. Because of this many people in India that play online for money choose to make deposits using eWallets.

Ewallets give you a fast and convenient way to deposit money at an Indian online casino. The eWallet is an intermediary between your bank and the online casino you play at. Because you are not directly dealing with the bank there are no issues when it comes to funding your online casino account. The three most popular eWallet options used at Indian online casinos are Neteller, Skrill, and Much Better.

Neteller

Neteller is one of the most popular eWallets in the world and, pretty much, all Indian online casinos accept it when it comes to making deposits. It is easy to set up a Neteller account and easy to fund your casino account using the eWallet. Simply transfer money from your bank into your Neteller account and then deposit how much you want from that account to your Indian online casino account.

One of the nice things about Neteller is that being an international eWallet one of the currencies accepted is rupees. Yeah, that is nice, as there is no need to convert your rupees into another currency, which can come with a price. The reputable eWallet also has other advantages such as top-notch security, 24/7 customer service, and low fees. On top of that when you deposit into an online casino using Neteller the processing time is instant, so right after you confirm your deposit you can start to play!

Skrill

Skrill is another popular eWallet and accepted at almost all Indian online casinos. It offers gamblers a very simple and secure way to deposit into their online casino account. Transactions are 100% safe and secure and the processing time is instant.

While Skrill is used by many Indian gamblers the eWallet specializes in online gambling transactions and that can create a problem.

When you are depositing money from a credit or debit card you will be asked if the money is for gambling or non-gambling purposes. If you choose non-gambling you will not be able to deposit into an online casino account, so you will have to choose gambling. The transaction may be flagged because of that and Indian banking laws, but you can get around that. You can either set up a Neteller account and transfer from there to Skrill or simply have another Skrill account for non-gambling purposes and transfer from that account to your gambling one and you are good to go.

MuchBetter

MuchBetter is a rather new eWallet established in 2017 but has become very popular in a short time. It is widely accepted at many Indian online casinos for making deposits. It is easy to use, offers great transaction security, 24/7 customer service support, and a generous rewards program.

While much better is a solid eWallet option it is one that specializes in online gambling. Because of that, you may not be able to transfer funds to your online casino account because of the Indian banking laws. However, you can use a third party to do so such as funding your MuchBetter account through an international credit card or Neteller.

Ewallets are the choice for many Indian punters when gambling online. Ease and convenience go hand in hand when using them to make deposits at Indian online casinos.

