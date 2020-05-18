Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

How to heal dry hands

How to heal dry hands
May 18
14:07 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: With the outbreak of COVID-19 around the world, we are correctly washing our hands more than we have ever done. As per the guidelines from CDC and WHO, washing our hands is the most effective way towards contending the spread of the virus.

However, this excessive washing of hands is leading to dry, scratchy, rough skin. In addition, lack of hydration can result in micro-breaks or tears and if we are not careful and could become the major source of entry for microorganisms disposing us to infection and disease.

Dr. Aparna Santhanam, Skincare Expert Consultant, ITC Dermafique, shares a few tips to help protect and heal dry skin at the same time to fend off viruses and bacteria. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds in lukewarm water. Wash every part of your hands, including between your fingertips and in and around your nails.

It is recommended to wash your hands for 20 seconds or till the count of 24 or for the duration it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice! Dry your hands with a clean towel but leave some moistness on them which will in turn help retain the moisture on application of a product.

Use a hand sanitizer which contains at least 60 percent alcohol to kill germs, when unable to wash with soap and water.

As hand sanitizers can be very drying, apply a pea-sized amount of moisturizing and restoring Hand Cream onto your hands, soon after applying hand sanitizer. Make sure you hydrate your fingertips and nails.

Always use a hand cream that contains mineral oil and is fragrance free. Such moisturizers tend to feel less irritating and are absorbed quickly, relieving dry, chapped skin.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Urvashi Rautela: I'm way too exclusive - https://t.co/hwd2OVbXBA Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actorâ€¦ https://t.co/Yg3Ua7eq4v
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 18, 2020, 8:52 am

#India was too dependent on Tendulkar ... - https://t.co/U4uu240ljv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/ZESx1QKeya
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 18, 2020, 8:50 am

#Uber, #Lyft make it mandatory for #Drivers, riders to wear #Masks - https://t.co/pk5EUqcxkT Get your news featureâ€¦ https://t.co/X39jnklTU3
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 18, 2020, 8:46 am

New #Honor smart TV to change contrast, ... - https://t.co/Ov45EwdDqZ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/G6t3i03U2N
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 18, 2020, 8:43 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.