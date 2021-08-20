How to Prepare for IDBI Executive 2021 Exam

IDBI Preparation Tips & Strategy:- The Bank is going to take the Executive exam for 920 vacancies. This is a very good opportunity for candidates who want to join the bank. Clearing the IDBI Executive 2021 Exam requires a well-versed study plan and strategy. To help you our experts have thoroughly brainstormed and come up with the most effective and result-oriented IDBI Executive Preparation Tips & Strategy.

These tips will help you save time and effort. This will help you do smart work. With the increasing competition, candidates must follow a strong strategy for the preparation. The knowledge of exam patterns and syllabus is very important for the best performance in the exam. These tips provided here will help you in your preparation and help boost your confidence.

Preparation Tips for IDBI Executive 2021

To answer all your questions regarding preparation, we have formulated the best strategy for the preparation. Check the systematic way to prepare for the IDBI Executive exam 2021.

Start Early

The IDBI Syllabus has a lot of topics to cover, the candidates must start their preparation from today only. The strategy will work wonders if you start early and cover all aspects of the IDBI Executive syllabus.

Know The Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Candidates must be aware of the latest IDBI Executive Exam Pattern and Syllabus. The whole strategy is based on the latest exam pattern and syllabus. We have covered all the changes introduced by the IDBI Bank in the syllabus. Check IDBI Executive Exam Pattern here.

Section Number of Questions Maximum Marks Time Duration Reasoning Ability 50 50 – Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 – General English 50 50 – Total 150 150 Composite time of 90 minutes

Check Previous Yearâ€™s Cut Off

The cut-off is the minimum marks that a candidate needs to secure in their category to clear the written exam of the IDBI Executive Bank. The cur-off marks are decided by the Bank based on a few factors

such as available seats, the difficulty of the exam, the average performance of the candidates appearing for the exam, and the previous yearâ€™s cut-offs. One of the IDBI Executive preparation tips is to know the previous yearâ€™s cut-offs well. This will help you in setting the target to achieve in the exam. When you have a set target you work for it. You can improve your weak section and strengthen the strong section by working on those.

Stay Disciplined

The most important aspect of the IDBI Executive Preparation Tips 2021 is to stay disciplined for the whole time. Candidates need to be true to themselves to crack the exam. You need to constantly follow the set timetable for the exam. It means you stay focused on your goal and contribute good effort towards the same every day.

Take Breaks

Human mind needs rest from time to time. Taking breaks after each study session will increase productivity and boost morale. Take a brisk walk between the study sessions. When you are studying, concentrate hard on the subjects only. Breaks keep the stress away, this increases productivity in the long run.

Learn Short Cuts, Tricks, Etc.

Learning shortcut tricks and tips for solving questions faster, especially for practical subjects. This will help you in saving time and attempting a large number of questions. This increase your score in the exam.

Revision

Revise every day what you have studies yesterday to maximize retention. The more you revise, the more you retain your concepts. This will do magic in the exam hall. When you have all the answers to each question.

Solve Question Papers

One of the best most recommended preparation tips for any exam is to solve question papers on a daily basis. Solving previous yearâ€™s question papers gives you a fair idea how the exam pattern and questions has evolved in the recent time. Solving the IDBI Executive Previous Yearâ€™s papers in a time-bound manner helps you creating a exam like atmosphere and perform better in the actual exam. This helps you in testing the speed and accuracy.

Refer To Good Books: Referring to books authored by well known subject experts will also help you boost your preparation.

FAQs

Q1. How much time should I spend a day studying for IDBI Executive?

A. It depends on many factors such as when you had started your preparation, your prior knowledge, your learning capacity, and many more. Prepare your study plan as per your capacity. Don’t overestimate or underestimate yourself.

Q2. Where can I find the IDBI Executive Previous Year Question Papers?

A. You can download IDBI Executive Previous Year Question Papers PDF from our website and app.

Q3:How much time should I give to each section of IDBI Executive?

A: Again it depends on your weak and strong subjects. Someone may have a stronghold on quant and other has on the English. You need to study each subject every day. The time allotment depends on your knowledge. If you are weak in one section you need to devote more time.

Q4. When will the IDBI Executive Exam 2021 be held?

A: The IDBI Executive exam will be held on September 05, 2021.

Q5.Which section should I start preparing first?

Ans. Start preparing for the subject you are the weakest in and then gradually move to the others.

